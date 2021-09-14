Bollywood Star deploys KRK studio monitors





MUMBAI, INDIA, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 One of India’s youngest guitar sensations, Esani Dey, is best known for her musical composition for various Bollywood films including Bala, House 4, Hichki, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, PM Narendra Modi and many others, as well as his role in MTV Disconnected for three strong seasons. Growing up in a household where the day started and ended with music, Dey embarked on her professional music career at just seven years old. She started to use KRK studio monitors in 2011 after receiving a pair of ROKIT 5 G3s, which she has deployed for all her work since. Spending countless hours in recording studios from a young age, Dey is used to the quality of top performing studio equipment. The depth and balance of KRK studio monitors is incredible, says Dey. I have used many other brands in studios throughout my career, and for my needs as a guitarist, the KRKs are a perfect choice. The tweeter offers the best possible clarity, and the result is extremely clean, with a very tight bass. The KRKs are arguably the best studio monitors available at their price point. Having used his ROKIT 5s over the past decade, KRK has proven to surpass the test of time for Dey, having stayed strong and true to his sound. In addition to rolling out KRKs for all of her home studio productions, Dey recently turned to her ROKIT 5 to record two new singles, Mistake and Jam5 as well as the song Murshida for the 2017 Indian drama film. Begum-Jaan. With the studios going dark for most of 2020, Dey found herself spending most of her days mixing in her home studio. In these times of pandemic, musicians have recorded 99% from home, and for me my KRK speakers have been my best friends. I have had the time and opportunity to make a lot of great music over the past year and a half, and it wouldn’t have been the same without my ROKIT 5s. Although she plans to keep her ROKIT 5s close to home for many years to come, Dey is looking forward to upgrading to a new pair of KRKs in the future. I see more and more KRK monitors popping up in studios around the world, and I fully understand why. The sound quality is unbeatable and I am excited to upgrade my KRKs in the near future!

