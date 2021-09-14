Donny Osmond says “reinvention” is key to his longtime Hollywood success





Donny Osmond has been a Hollywood staple for over six decades and the accomplishment is not lost on the iconic performer. While promoting his very first solo residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas, Osmond told Fox News that “reinvention” was key to his long-standing success in the entertainment industry. “It’s all about reinvention, if you want a long career you can’t rest on your laurels,” said Osmond, 63. “We are all starting over. Even in this pandemic situation. We are all starting over, finding different ways of doing things. We’re not perfect. We make mistakes but whatever, start over.” The former teenage idol said he has thought long and hard about how to make his new Sin City show different from the rest. Osmond previously played in Las Vegas with his sister, Marie Osmond, for 11 years. The siblings’ last show was in 2019. DONNY OSMOND DETAILS AN AMAZING JOURNEY OF RECOVERY TO WALK AND DANCE AGAIN AFTER FACING A POTENTIAL PARALYSIS “It’s completely different from the Donny and Marie show because this show allowed me to do the whole six-decade career in ninety minutes. How do I start and tell the six-decade story in ninety minutes? So I do it in ten minutes. I do this rap and it’s a very Hamiltonian thing where everything is rhymed. It all started in Utah, I was four years old. .. “, he hinted. The singer admitted he still had butterflies on stage. “If you have butterflies then you don’t care and if you don’t care then get out of the business,” he explained. DONNY OSMOND SAYS HE “CAN CONNECT” TO JUSTIN BIEBER’S STRUGGLES WITH FAME, LONELINESS AS A CHILD STAR Osmond further explained how the show would keep him on his toes, as every night there is an improv section where he will respond to requests from the audience. “Any song I’ve ever recorded on any album [is fair game]”he said.” We don’t know what’s going to happen. It changes every night. “ Along with his residency, Osmond released his 65th album, titled “Start Again”, which he described as “the story of my life and the experiences I have had”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP He added, “This album is the one I worked the hardest on. I started it three years ago and wrote over 40 songs, then narrowed it down to my 12 favorites. “ FOX’s Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.

