Will not tolerate Bollywood actors in Ramlila, according to a group of Ayodhya seers | Lucknow News







Seers said that artists who perform in traditional Ramlilas follow strict discipline in their lives and people bow to them to ask for blessings.

Almost a hundred prominent Ayodhya seers gathered at the Bada Bhakt Maal temple, an important seat of Hindu religious studies in Ayodhya, and decided to seek an appointment from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the immoral Ramlila .

There is a particular tradition of Ramlila in Ayodhya. The artists who play the roles of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and other characters of the traditional Ramlila are respected by the people. We bow to them. We cannot ask for the blessing of Bollywood actors who do not follow religious discipline, said Mahant Dharam Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi temple.

Mahant Awadhesh Das Shastri, high priest of Bada Bhakt Maal temple, said: We cannot allow such people to occur in Ayodhyas Ramlila. They consume alcohol, eat non-vegetarian foods, and engage in unethical practices.

Last year when Bollywood actors portrayed Ramlila, they wore Mughaliya sherwani and leather shoes on stage. How can you perform in such an indecent costume, asked Mahant Pawan Kumar Das Shastri, secretary of the Hindu Personal Law Board.

We want Ramlila to have the essence of Sanaatan Dharm with elements like upaasna (worship), Sadhna (meditation) and maryada (dignity). We don’t want movie figures who have destroyed the Hindu religion, said Mahant Janmejay Sharan, high priest of Bada Sthan temple.

Meanwhile, the

Director Subhash Malik has said that like last year, a great Ram Lila will be played this year as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/lucknow/wont-tolerate-bollywood-actors-in-ramlila-say-a-group-of-ayodhya-seers/articleshow/86206972.cms

