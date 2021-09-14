Entertainment
Former “Saturday Night Live” comic Norm Macdonald dies | national
NEW YORK (AP) Comedian Norm Macdonald, a former Saturday Night Live writer and performer who hosted Weekend Update when Bill Clinton and OJ Simpson provided comedic fodder in the 1990s, has passed away.
Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after suffering from cancer for nine years, but keeping it a secret, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management company in Los Angeles.
He never reached the same heights on television after being fired from SNL in 1998, but was a tireless guest of stand-up comedy and popular talk show whose death caused an outpouring of fellow comedians.
Norm was into his own genre of comedy, Sarah Silverman tweeted. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his business.
Macdonald, the son of two teachers, grew up in Quebec, Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences, calling him a comedic genius and a great Canadian.
He was a stand-up comedian and briefly a writer for the sitcom Roseanne when he was cast to join the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1993.
He became known for his esoteric impressions, including Burt Reynolds, who brought grief to Will Ferrells character Alex Trebek on Celebrity Jeopardy. He also imitated Bob Dole, Larry King, and David Letterman.
His straightforward style and skills as a writer made him the choice to host Weekend Update. Simpson was a favorite target. Macdonald opened the fake newscast the week the former football star was acquitted on murder charges, saying, “Well, it’s finally official. Murder is legal in the state of California.
Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels, speaking for the show, called MacDonald “one of the most impactful comedic voices of his generation or any generation.”
There is so much we will miss about Norm, from his unwavering integrity and generosity to his constant ability to surprise, he said. But above all, he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.
Macdonald was fired mid-season in 1998 by NBC Entertainment director Don Ohlmeyer, a friend of Simpson’s who apparently disliked the “” SNL “star making Simpson the almost constant butt of jokes.
I was never bitter, Macdonald said in Live From New York oral history, released in 2002. I always understood that Ohlmeyer could fire me, because he was the guy who owned the cameras, so that didn’t bother me. I have always been happy that SNL gave me a chance.
He said in the same book that I just love to make jokes that I love, and if the audience doesn’t like them, they’re wrong, not me.
Ohlmeyer said it was his problem.
When Saturday Night Live is really good, they care what the audience thinks, he said. And when Saturday Night Live isn’t really good, they do it for themselves and their friends.
MacDonald appeared on Letterman’s show to announce that he had been fired. During a commercial break, Letterman asked him, “It’s like an Andy Kaufman thing with fake wrestling, isn’t it?” Macdonald recalls. But it was not.
Letterman was a fan who made Macdonald a guest on the CBS Late Show host’s latest series of shows.
In 2016, Letterman told the Washington Post that the show would have had Macdonald every week “if we could.”
It’s funny in a way that some people inhale and exhale, Letterman told The Post. “With others, you can say comedy, humor is taken into account. With Norm, he breathes it … There may be people as funny as Norm, but I don’t know anyone funnier. .
The Post article was titled: Will Anyone Want to Give Norm Macdonald Another Show?
As if to respond, two years later Netflix aired 10 episodes of an interview series, Norm Macdonald Has a Show. Guests included Letterman, Lorne Michaels, Jane Fonda and Judge Judy Sheindlin.
He has had limited success in other television companies. He created and starred in the ABC sitcom The Norm Show, later shortened to Norm, playing a former NHL player kicked out of the league for gambling and tax evasion and forced into community service as a social worker.
A Comedy Central show, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, only lasted a handful of episodes, but he got busy in comedy clubs.
In my mind, I’m just a stand-up, he told the New York Times in 2018. But other people don’t think so. They think, ‘oh, the SNL guy is stand-up now’
In a 2011 comedy special, MacDonald said it was wrong to say that you lost your battle with cancer when you passed away. I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure if you die the cancer also dies at the exact same time, he said. This, for me, is not a loss. It’s a draw.
Jim Carrey tweeted that Macdonald was an honest and courageous comedy genius. Seth Rogen said he basically ripped off his delivery when he first started playing.
No one could crack you like Norm Macdonald, Jon Stewart said on Twitter. Hilarious and unique.
Associated Press editors Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles, Hillel Italy in New York, and Robert Gilles in Toronto contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
