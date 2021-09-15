Death of Norm McDonald: Hollywood reacts to death of “SNL” star

When news of Norm Macdonald’s death broke on Tuesday, comedians, actors and writers took to social media to mourn and remember the life of the famous “Saturday Night Live” alum. Macdonald died of cancer at the age of 61 after a private battle with the disease.

Macdonald was best known for appearing on “Saturday Night Live” in 1993 and for his anchor role on “Weekend Update” until early 1998, when he was replaced by Colin Quinn. He’s given dry, sardonic, and memorable impressions of Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Larry King, and Quentin Tarantino and more in his five-year history on the show. During his career he also wrote on “Roseanne”, created “The Norm Show” with Bruce Helford on ABC and appeared in movies and shows like “Dirty Work”, “Billy Madison”, “The People vs. Larry Flynt, ”“ Dr. Dolittle ”,“ L’Orville ”and more.

“Saturday Night Live” shared a statement, saying, “Today is a sad day. All of us here at ‘SNL’ mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his generation or all. other generation. There are so many things we will miss about Norm – from his unwavering integrity and generosity to his constant ability to surprise. But most of all, he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm .

Many comedians have shared personal memories of Macdonald on social media. Jon Stewart recalled that Macdonald had cracked him while he was performing.

Seth MacFarlane, who created and starred in ‘The Orville’ alongside Macdonald, wrote, “For so many people in comedy, me included, there was no one funnier than Norm Macdonald. “he would hang around when the job was done, just so you could hear his stories and laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I will miss him.”

Conan O’Brien, who has had Macdonald on his talk shows several times over the years, wrote: “I am absolutely devastated by Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedy voice I have ever encountered and he was so funny and uncompromising. I will never laugh so hard again. I am so sad for all of us today.

Patton Oswalt said the comedian was “never 100% hilarious.”

Edgar Wright said watching Macdonald appear on talk shows was “the most enjoyable” of the “addicting rabbit holes you can make the Internet disappear.”

Seth Rogen shared how Macdonald influenced his early career.

Senator Bob Dole, who Macdonald emulated on “Saturday Night Live” in the ’90s, also paid tribute to the comedian with a photo of the two of them.

I was always delighted with his weird wit and serious gaze. (I try to avoid using the phrase, twinkles in his eyes). He was a Lifetime Winner of Cy Young in Comedy. Gone, but impossible to forget.

