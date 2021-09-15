2Pac’s nephew is an actor, but says he has no desire to play his legendary uncle





2Pac’s nephew Malik Shakur, who is an actor, has revealed he has no desire to play his legendary uncle onscreen. Speaking in a new interview on the 25th anniversary of his uncle’s death (September 13), Malik, who is the son of 2Pac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, shared a few stories about the late rapper, who was shot dead in a car shootout. in 1996. Although he was just a baby when his uncle was murdered, Malik said HipHopDXthere are many reminders of him around his house. “It’s funny because there are two pictures on my mom’s refrigerator in her house and one of them is me in Atlanta at a protest against the murder of Trayvon Martin, and the other is ‘Pac, just over 18, “said Malik. “In the picture I think it’s him [2Pac] in Baltimore or something and he’s in a protest yeah he’s protesting apartheid I guess, and we look alike. Made the same fist, I guess he gave me this bones in my body. He added: “When I hear stories like that about him being a card holder of the Communist Party or I hear about him fighting apartheid before any celebrity that really concerns me now. say what he thought was important to him at the time. Besides his activist work and musical creation, 2Pac has starred in numerous films, most notably the 1992 hip-hop classic.Juice;Poetic justice, the 1993 film with Janet Jackson; and basketball movie Above the rim (1994). Malik has starred in a few short films, including the 2020 film Sundance maleand this yearBack home, however, he revealed that he didn’t want to use his acting skills to play his late uncle. “I think there are a lot of talented actors who could do that,” he said. “Well at least one brother who looks a bit more like him but I would love to be a part of the process of writing this story. I think a huge thing that my family and I are talking about is being able to tell our own stories, especially when it comes to not only Pac but the Shakur family [as a whole]. “So yeah, I would love to be a part of that process, I just don’t know if I would be the actor.” Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith shared an unreleased poem written by 2Pac to celebrate the late rapper’s 50th birthday earlier this year. 2Pac would have turned 50 on June 16, and Smith chose to share the poem, titled Lost Soulz, which he wrote while incarcerated.

