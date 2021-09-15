“Not the story I agreed to tell” – The Hollywood Reporter





Alanis Morissette says she won’t support Shredded, the HBO documentary that documents his rise to fame and the release of his flagship album “Jagged Little Pill”. In the statement provided to THR, says Morissette: “I was lulled by a false sense of security and their salacious program became evident as soon as I saw the first cut of the film. It was then that I knew that our visions were in fact painfully divergent. This is not the story that I agreed to tell. She says she will not be attending any events surrounding the release of the feature film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. implications and facts that are just not true, ”says the musician. In the statement, Morissette does not reveal which elements of the film are false. In the documentary, the singer-songwriter discusses her personal experiences of sexual assault and rape. During an interview seen in the film, Morissette said: “I would always say I was consenting, then I would be reminded, ‘Hey, you were 15, you are not consenting at 15.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all pedophiles. This is only statutory rape. Morissette does not identify her alleged attackers. Reports of Morissette’s discontent began before Shreddedthe premiere of the festival, with the Washington post first noting that the singer would not be attending the TIFF premiere. Shredded is part of the Music Box series produced by Bill Simmons, an anthology of music-focused documentary feature films, which also includes the title TIFF Listen to Kenny G and the already debuted Woodstock 99: peace, love and rage. (Shredded does not yet have an HBO premiere date.) THR reached out to HBO for comment. See Morissette’s full statement below: I agreed to participate in an article on the celebration of Little shredded pill ‘s 25th birthday and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (as I was in the midst of my third postpartum depression during the lockdown). I was lulled into a false sense of security and their dirty agenda became evident as soon as I saw the first cut of the film. It was then that I knew that our visions were in fact painfully divergent. This is not the story that I agreed to tell. I’m sitting here feeling the full impact of trusting someone who didn’t deserve to be trusted. I chose not to attend any event around this film for two reasons: one is that I’m on tour at the moment. The other is that, much like many unauthorized “stories” and biographies over the years, this one includes implications and facts that just aren’t true. While there is beauty and elements of correctness in this / my story, I’m sure I won’t support someone else’s reductive view of a story that’s far too nuanced for it. can grasp it or tell it.

