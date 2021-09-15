Mother of late teen actor Logan Williams says BC Children’s Ministry has let her son down – BC

The mother of late teenage actor Logan Williams has said the BC Children’s Ministry has let her son down.

Williams died of a fentanyl overdose in April 2020 while in the care of the BC Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD), just days before his 17th birthday.

“He said to me, ‘I’m going to clean myself up, mum, and I love you and, you’ll see, I’m going to help so many people,” said mother Marlyse Williams.

















Williams was best known for playing the young version of DC’s titular superhero Barry Allen in The CWs.Flash, which often shoots in Burnaby. He has also had minor roles in series likeSupernaturalandWhen the heart calls you.

The 16-year-old struggled through a traumatic past that led him down the dark path of drug addiction.

The coroners’ report said that as she got older, Williams had mental health issues and “had a history of illicit substance use.”

In 2019, he was entrusted to the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development. The coroner’s report says Williams received supportive services, including residential treatment, but “often refused to participate.”

On February 26, 2020, Williams suffered a drug overdose, resulting in severe brain damage.

Williams said he wanted treatment and was discharged from the hospital on March 11 to a specialized facility, according to the coroner’s report.

















The teenager eventually ended up in a group home where he died on April 2, 2020.

“I begged them to call the ambulance,” Marlyse said. “If they’d done the checks, if they’d first called the ambulance like they were supposed to, it might have saved my son’s life.

The coroner’s report says staff performed hourly checks on Williams, but there is no record of this in the FOI documents which had several missing or blackened pages.

Marlyse presented her case to the Chief Coroner for a public inquest, but her request was denied.

“I am livid,” she said. “I mean, how can the general public not care about young people dying from fentanyl poisoning?” “

















The coroners’ service says an inquest is no greater than a coroner’s inquest, which was conducted in this case and is currently being reviewed by the BC representative for children and youth.

MCFD says he cannot comment, citing legal reasons.

Marlyse says she is fighting for independent oversight of the MCFD in an effort to effect change as British Columbia’s increasingly toxic illicit drug supply continues to claim young victims.

“Logan has been a blessing in my life, and he was a fighter and even in his death he fights.”

– With files from Rumina Daya and Amy Judd