Entertainment
Mother of late teen actor Logan Williams says BC Children’s Ministry has let her son down – BC
The mother of late teenage actor Logan Williams has said the BC Children’s Ministry has let her son down.
Williams died of a fentanyl overdose in April 2020 while in the care of the BC Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD), just days before his 17th birthday.
“He said to me, ‘I’m going to clean myself up, mum, and I love you and, you’ll see, I’m going to help so many people,” said mother Marlyse Williams.
BC teen actor died of fentanyl overdose
Williams was best known for playing the young version of DC’s titular superhero Barry Allen in The CWs.Flash, which often shoots in Burnaby. He has also had minor roles in series likeSupernaturalandWhen the heart calls you.
The 16-year-old struggled through a traumatic past that led him down the dark path of drug addiction.
The coroners’ report said that as she got older, Williams had mental health issues and “had a history of illicit substance use.”
Read more:
Mother of late British Columbia teen actor Logan Williams says funeral suspended due to COVID-19
In 2019, he was entrusted to the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development. The coroner’s report says Williams received supportive services, including residential treatment, but “often refused to participate.”
On February 26, 2020, Williams suffered a drug overdose, resulting in severe brain damage.
Williams said he wanted treatment and was discharged from the hospital on March 11 to a specialized facility, according to the coroner’s report.
Langley’s dad opens up about heartbreaking loss of family to overdose attack
The teenager eventually ended up in a group home where he died on April 2, 2020.
“I begged them to call the ambulance,” Marlyse said. “If they’d done the checks, if they’d first called the ambulance like they were supposed to, it might have saved my son’s life.
The coroner’s report says staff performed hourly checks on Williams, but there is no record of this in the FOI documents which had several missing or blackened pages.
Marlyse presented her case to the Chief Coroner for a public inquest, but her request was denied.
“I am livid,” she said. “I mean, how can the general public not care about young people dying from fentanyl poisoning?” “
Accidental cocaine and fentanyl overdose claimed the life of sports writer Jason Botchford
The coroners’ service says an inquest is no greater than a coroner’s inquest, which was conducted in this case and is currently being reviewed by the BC representative for children and youth.
MCFD says he cannot comment, citing legal reasons.
Marlyse says she is fighting for independent oversight of the MCFD in an effort to effect change as British Columbia’s increasingly toxic illicit drug supply continues to claim young victims.
“Logan has been a blessing in my life, and he was a fighter and even in his death he fights.”
– With files from Rumina Daya and Amy Judd
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8183317/logan-williams-mother-overdose-childrens-ministry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]