Chris Perez says he amicably resolved a multi-year legal battle with the Selenas family





CHRISTI CORPUS, Texas After spending years embroiled in legal disputes, Selenas’ widower and his family are reconciling, Chris Perez announced Tuesday. In a tweet, the rock star said he had amicably resolved his legal dispute with the Quintanilla family, which began in 2016. Good news! I amicably resolved my dispute with the Quintanilla family. Now that these issues are behind us, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is that we work together to continue to honor and celebrate Selena’s legacy. – Chris Perez (@ChrisPerezNow) September 14, 2021 Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, sued Perez over a TV deal based on Perez’s memoir, To Selena, With Love. Quintanilla has alleged that the series would violate an agreement signed by Perez after Selenas ‘death that kept Quintanilla in charge of Selenas’ image and likeness. In 2017, Perez counterattacked, claiming he was take advantage of by Quintanilla during a vulnerable time while still mourning the loss of Selena, who was shot dead by Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995. The lawsuit appeared to strain Perez’s relationship with the Selenas family. Perez was kicked out of the Festive range of flowers in 2017, although officials said it was a decision made before the legal battle began. The concert was hosted by the City of Corpus Christi and the Quintanilla family to honor the legacy of Tejano’s superstars. Perez was the headliner for the inaugural show in 2016. A d The litigation continued for years until September 8, when a judge in the Nueces County Civil District Court signed a draft order dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning claims cannot no longer be raised. Now Perez has said the issues are behind them and he plans to work with the Quintanilla family to honor Selenas’ legacy. Read more: Chris Perez looks back on his life with, without Selena, and his legacy Chris Prez shares more on his new label, Blue Mariachi Productions

Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

