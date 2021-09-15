Russellville-born Hollywood actor reflects on his way to the big screen – Franklin County Times

Your dream might not be meaningful to the people around you, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. That’s the advice of veteran actor and former Russellville resident Myk Watford, who recently played Rick Hall in the blockbuster Respect, the Aretha Franklin story.

Watford is also a musician, youth sports coach, husband and father. His initial plan was to be a soccer player, but he discovered he had an interest in and talent for acting after seeing his sister perform in a play when he was in 10th grade.

Watford said when he first declared his intention to be an actor, that all of his friends and family disagreed with the idea.

I can’t count how many people have told me I can’t do it, but rather than get discouraged, my dad, Vic Watford, chose to hug him and encourage and support me, a Watford said. Donnie Bryan, my drama teacher at Russellville High School, provided me with a lot of advice, encouragement and opportunities. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.

It’s very difficult to achieve some success as an actor, Watford added, and it’s not glamorous work except in very, very few selected moments. There are many long days. I have already worked 18 hours in a row on a set.

Sometimes I felt misunderstood, so it’s important for me to let people who might be in this kind of position know that there are people who understood it, experienced it and did it. This applies whether you are an athlete or an actor or whatever your dream is.

Watford said the best actors are the ones who make it so easy, it looks like they don’t act at all. I will never forget one of the first things my agent said to me when I first moved to New York. We were talking during the intermission of a play we had been to together, and he asked if I had noticed how excessive the lead role was, Watford said. He said it wasn’t good acting, that you didn’t want to draw attention to your process. You’re just trying to be that person to get people to believe it.

Watford said the whole point of acting, like music, is to be honest so people can really relate to what you do. “This is when you have the opportunity to move people and that is true with any art form, and I don’t say it lightly: you have the ability to change. lives for the better, and it happens all the time. The most rewarding thing about acting is getting the chance to have a positive influence on someone’s life.

The hardest part of the game, Watford said, is rejection, both in terms of rejection for the parts you want and also for bad reviews. It’s hard to hear that kind of negativity about something you’ve put your heart into and worked on for months.

He said that is the risk when creating any kind of art and spreading it to the world. There will be people who will embrace what you have done and thank you for it, and there will also be people who will reject it. It’s always difficult, but especially for a young actor.

He said that while it can be extremely disheartening, there is a need to keep moving forward.

You have to constantly reset and pull yourself together, get your emotions back and keep fighting, he added. You have to be able to continue to see the value of what you are doing and to keep creating because if you let those rejections stop you from creating, it will be a very sad thing.

Watford has said he thinks the biggest misconception people have about acting is that an actor’s life is easy.

People tend to have a fantasized take on what it’s like to dress fancy and be on the red carpet and sip champagne, but the point is, most actors are very hardworking people.

Despite the hard work and long hours, Watford said playing the role offers wonderful opportunities. You meet a lot of amazing people and see some really awesome technology being used to achieve special effects.

While they were starring in a movie with Richard Gere, The Hoax, at one point they were filming in a Social Security building. The top floor had been cleaned, but people were still working on the two lower floors, with no idea they were there. We were sitting there smoking cigars and improvising, Watford said, and sure enough we set off the smoke detector.

As they exited to vent the smoke alarm, a group of women saw Richard Gere come out and they transformed into screaming teenage girls. Watford said he had never seen anything like it, but Richard was so gracious and approached them with a smile, shook their hands, thanked them for their service and signed autographs and took pictures.

Watford said it made a big impression on him, not only because it was a funny story, but also because it became his reminder to be kind and courteous if ever in a similar situation himself.

I always try to talk to actors with smaller roles, including the background actors, Watford added. I try to make people feel welcome because they are all a part of it. Everyone helps run a production, not just the people at the top. I do my best when I work to try to be inclusive and to make everyone feel equally important for the task at hand.

Watford said while playing a cop in the first Spider-Man (2002) movie, all but one of the firefighters in the scenes were actual New York firefighters. It was before 9/11, and it gives me chills to think about it, Watford said. You have to assume they were among the first responders, and some of them undoubtedly lost their lives on September 11. These are the real heroes.

While Watford has said it is difficult to choose your proudest moment, some of the proudest have to do with being selected and performing on Broadway for the first time. He said he will never forget how he felt when his agent told him he was cast as one of the lead roles in the Broadway play Take Me Out or how he felt to go on stage for the first time in front of an audience during the opening show. .

It was a wonderful role and show and such a rewarding and amazing time to be on Broadway, he said. Everything else is nothing compared to taking the stage in a Broadway play. For me, it is the most special and the most incredible experience an actor can have.

Watford recalled another of his proudest moments: After that first performance, when he walked through the stage door, there were crowds of people taking pictures and wanting autographs, people who loved the theater and had been positively affected by the story.

He observed that acting was so high and low, adding that while there were several times he felt he had arrived, he ended up feeling the exact opposite soon after.

Watford said that the first movie he was in, he had a really big role, and it was expected to be a huge movie. It just didn’t work, Watford said. No one ever saw it.

Soon after, he was in another really big movie with a big role, and after two weeks of filming, they replaced him.

I later found out it had to do with the actor playing the lead who I had only briefly met in a hallway by the way, Watford said. I was a young actor and I focused on what I was doing. They said hello, and I stopped and said hello to them, assuming I would have a lot of time to get to know them but wanted to be professional on things, then I went where I was supposed to be on the tray.

Because this particular person was not happy with this interaction, I ended up being left out of the movie.

He said everyone has stories along those lines. This is why a lot of people give up. They get so used to being disappointed along the way.

Watford said having a specific example of someone from the area who had been successful as an actor would have helped in his early stages of work to be successful as an actor.

It would have given me a lot more confidence, and that’s why I’m so passionate about coming back to the area and helping the kids there when I can, by teaching or playing in a show, to show them that it can be done, he said. I have been fortunate in my life to be able to do some things, and I believe that comes with the responsibility of helping to open the door for others. This is something I take very seriously.

To learn more about Watford, pick up a free copy of the current issue of Franklin Living magazine to read the article Hometown to Hollywood.