‘Generation’ canceled after one season on HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter





HBO Max has what could be its first scripted cancellation. Generation, LGBTQ-themed high school comedy drama by executive producer Lena Dunham and created by teenager Zelda Barnz and her father, screenwriter Daniel Barnz, will not be returning for a second season on the WarnerMedia-backed streamer. The comedy-drama launched in March with executives at HBO Max adding six more episodes to the series and splitting its airing into two eight-episode bundles. The July 8 season finale now serves as the end of the series. “We won’t go ahead with a second season of Generate + ion. We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and stories, ”a spokesperson for HBO Max said in a statement to THR. “We thank them and our wonderfully talented cast for all of their hard work and collaboration.” Generation has its roots in the experiences of Zelda Barnz and follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality challenges deeply held beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their midst. conservative community. The cast included Judge Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Uly Schlesinger, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Nathanya Alexander and Martha Plimpton. Daniel Barnz and her husband, Ben Barnz, produced the series, which the couple originally envisioned as a way to introduce the television industry to their aspiring writer Zelda. What followed was an unexpected journey that saw Zelda work as an intern and live with Girls creator Lena Dunham while directing and producing HBO Industry in Wales. The all-queer Barnz family envisioned several seasons for Generation, who has been praised for her take on the lives of LGBTQ teens. Generation, Originally Lit Green before HBO’s Casey Bloys added HBO Max oversight to his skill set, is the first scripted original to be canceled on the WarnerMedia-backed streamer. The original HBO Max slate also includes the Gossip Girl update, The Stewardess, Hacks, Love Life, Made for Love and TNT import Raised by wolves, who all scored second seasons. Countless more are in the works as the streamer remains the top priority for WarnerMedia.

