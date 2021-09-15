SNL comedian and actor Norm Macdonald dies at 61





Norm Macdonald, comedian and former Saturday Night Live actor, died at the age of 61, Deadline and Variety report. According to Deadline, Macdonald lived privately with cancer for nine years before he died this morning. Macdonalds production partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline, He is most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect how the public or anyone close to him viewed him. Norm was pure comic. He once wrote that a joke should surprise someone, it should never flatter. He certainly never flattered. Norm will be sadly missed. Norm Macdonald was born and raised in Quebec City, Quebec. In his early twenties, he lived in Ottawa, Ontario, where he often performed comedies. In 1992, he started writing for ABCs Roseanne but quit in 1993 to become a cast member on Saturday Night Live. One of Macdonald’s most famous recurring sketches at SNL was Celebrity Jeopardy !, where he portrayed Burt Reynolds. During his time at SNL, Macdonald also anchored the Weekend Update segment, and current Weekend Update presenter Colin Jost has cited Macdonald as an influence. After Saturday Night Live, Macdonald co-created and starred in the ABC sitcom Standard, which aired for three seasons. Throughout his career, Macdonald has featured in Billy Madison, Deuce Bigalow, The Drew Carey Show, family guy, My sponsors are magic, and more. It also hosted the Norm Macdonald Live podcast and, in 2016, published the book Based on a true story: not a brief. Macdonalds final stand-up special, Hitler’s dog, gossip and tricks, premiered on Netflix in 2017. In 2018, Macdonald made controversial remarks about the #MeToo movement to Hollywood journalist. He made an appearance on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon canceled as a result of his comments, and he later tweeted excuses. Norm Macdonald was known for his dry humor and long jokes. Particularly later in his career, Macdonald’s jokes sounded like stories with weird or unrelated punchlines. I always told everyone that the perfect joke would be where the setup and the hitting line are the same, he remarked. The New York Times in 2011. I was a huge Norm Macdonald fan and basically ripped off his performance when I first started playing Seth Rogen tweeted after learning of Macdonald’s death. I would stay awake especially to watch it on talk shows. He was the funniest guest ever. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the greatest of all time. Norm was in his own genre of comedy, Sarah Silverman wrote. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his business. He was one of a kind of all time.

