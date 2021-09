A fancy fusion Izakaya is set to open at a new hotel in Tysons

A quaint Japanese-American restaurant serving delicate small plates will open next month atop the lavish new Watermark Hotel Attached to Capital Ones’ global headquarters in Tysons, Virginia. The hotel announced this week that a restaurant called Wren will debut in October on the 11th floor with a menu featuring Japanese street food with modern American elements. Executive Chef Wren Yo Matsuzaki is best known in Washington for transform another hotel restaurant, former hotspot of Thomas Circle Zentan, into a respected izakaya. The Japanese native previously worked under Iron chief star Masaharu Morimoto for five years and spent time in French restaurants in New York City. Menu items the watermark teased in a press release include freshly shucked oysters, sashimi, miniature beet salad with yuzu and pistachio vinaigrette, hamachi tartare and grilled black angus rib eye. . Omni Director of Beverages and Alum Luis Mantilla will create drinks available from a cocktail cart. A green margarita with envy at Wren. Eurasian Wren / official photo Hamachi tartare with Wren. Eurasian Wren / official photo The restaurant will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the bar will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wren is the latest hotel company to join the 6 million square foot entertainment hub called Capital One Center next to McLean metro station. The real estate company BF Saul, which owns the Hay-Adams across from the White House, is behind the Watermark. A new sky garden and public park named the perch includes a 5,000 square foot beer garden from the Charlottesville-based brewery Starr Hill. Along with the 300-room hotel, the sprawling site will eventually house retail stores and a performing arts center called Capital One Hall. To commemorate the opening of The Perch plays, a Perchfest evening is scheduled from Friday September 17 to Sunday September 19, for the benefit of Best Buddies in Northern Virginia and DC.

