Entertainment
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor heads White House press pool
HHe may be known for his role as Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but Speed’s Doug Stephens is back on the road.
Actor Alan Ruck was spotted driving for the White House press pool in California on Monday night. The staff didn’t realize who their volunteer driver was until Fox News’ Pat Ward told the driver he sounded “like actor Alan Ruck”, only to find out that their driver was actually Ruck.
AOC GIVES ‘TAX LES RICHES’ DRESS TO MET GALA FUNDED BY TAXPAYERS WITH MILLIONAIRES AND BILLIONAIRES
“Super nice guy, I enjoyed running all the red lights,” Ward wrote on Twitter.
Ruck is said to be friends with a member of staff who helped coordinate logistics for Biden’s motorcade trip. The employee asked Ruck if he wanted to lead in the presidential motorcade. Ruck “figured out why not” and drove reporters across California, according to the hill.
Ruck will reprise his role as Conner Roy in the third season of the HBO series Succession, which premieres next month, according to the outlet.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Ruck led in Biden’s motorcade as part of the President’s visit to California in support of Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday, the eve of California recall election.
If Newsom is recalled from his post, it will open the door for other candidates to take his place. Candidates for governor include talk show host Larry Elder and Olympic champion turned reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.
Washington Examiner Videos
Key words: New, Hollywood, White House, California, Joe biden
Original author: Asher notheis
Original location: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor heads White House press pool
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/ferris-buellers-day-off-actor-182200798.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]