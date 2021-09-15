Man with stolen Disney iPad caught touring and skipping the line





MPs said a man accused of trespassing was touring Disney Studios in Hollywood with a stolen corporate iPad. Authorities were called to Hollywood studios in June for an intruder, later identified as Rennan Carletto, officials said. MPs say an investigator for Tickets and Resort Fraud for Disney discovered unauthorized overrides on reservations in a Walt Disney World app for employees only. The app can give someone front row access without having to wait and is only installed on Walt Disney World Devices. The investigator told MPs he believed someone owned a company device without authorization to perform the waivers. to an incident report, Carletto bypassed the line after presenting tickets. The Disney investigator told staff to cancel reservations for Carletto and his guest before they got on the ride and followed him into the parking lot to see if the man would attempt to make more reservations. The report goes on to say that the investigator and a deputy working at the park approached Carletto and asked to speak to him. Carletto told the men he worked with Class A and had a Disney device with him to make reservations, according to the report. Authorities say Carletto gave the iPad to the Disney investigator, adding that he received the device from his boss “Tony”, saying he did not know it had been stolen. Officials say the investigator has treated “Tony” in the past for the same issues but could not provide further information on the man. It is not known how the iPad was obtained outside of Disney ownership. Carletto has received a trespass warning from Disney for all of its properties.

