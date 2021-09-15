Remembering George Wein, Founder of the Newport Jazz FestivalExBulletin

NPR’s Ailsa Chang chats with Christian McBride, host of Jazz evening in America on the life of George Wein, founder of the Newport Jazz Festival.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Concert promoter George Wein has passed away. He was 95 years old. If you don’t know his name, you might be familiar with his work. He founded the Newport Jazz Festival and the Newport Folk Festival. Then he launched hundreds of other music festivals around the world. And these festivals have shaped the shape of live music to come.

(EXTRACT FROM DUKE ELLINGTON’S “DIMINUENDO AND CRESCENDO IN BLUE”)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

CHANG: Bassist Christian McBride is a friend of this show, host of Jazz Night In America and current artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival. Welcome.

CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE: Thanks for having me, Ailsa.

CHANG: Thanks for being with us. So tell us more about who George Wein was. Like, what did he like to work with?

MCBRIDE: He liked nothing more than the musicians and the music that we all do. He was deeply in love with jazz music, all African-American culture. But not only was he a jazz connoisseur, he was also an art connoisseur.

CHANG: And I understand that those early Newport Jazz Festivals he hosted already featured some of the greatest of all time, like Billie Holiday, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington. Has he ever told you what it was like at the beginning?

MCBRIDE: Of course. The jazz festival – or even not just the jazz festival, the live music festival didn’t exist in America before the Newport Jazz Festival. So George was really literally creating a new platform. So the only reason he broke his first couple of years was because he had to write off his fees, his producer fees, you know? So when you think of people like Miles and Thelonious Monk and the Modern Jazz Quartet and Billie Holiday and all these great artists, there’s this tale that even they struggled to sell tickets and put on a festival for, like, really go in the dark (laugh).

CHANG: What do you think was the key to the success of these events? What makes a George Wein event par excellence Wein?

MCBRIDE: George – he started booking people outside of the jazz world. You know, he booked people like Chuck Berry and Mahalia Jackson, Sly and the Family Stone and James Brown and Led Zeppelin. You know, he made it very clear that he did it because he wanted to stay relevant with a younger generation. He knew that the jazz audience tended to be mature. He was ready to be flexible and evolve like that.

CHANG: You know, you speak so movingly of George Wein’s desire to broaden appreciation of African-American art, African-American music. Has he ever encountered a setback in those efforts, people who didn’t want him to try to broaden the appreciation of these things?

MCBRIDE: Oh, absolutely. It has always been a very sensitive and delicate area when a non-African American champions black art because there is a gray area between supporting it and exploiting it. And I know that at various points in his career George has been accused of exploiting black art and black musicians. But I think history has shown that all he ever wanted was for these black performers to be appreciated on a much larger scale and to pay them as much money as they could. to be.

CHANG: Christian McBride, host of the NPR, WBGO and Jazz at Lincoln Center public radio show Jazz Night In America.

Thank you very much for joining us.

MCBRIDE: What a pleasure to speak with you.

(EXTRACT FROM OSCAR PETERSON TRIO’S “EVERY TIME WE Say GOODBYE”)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.