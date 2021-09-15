Entertainment
3 of Broadway’s biggest shows reopen with COVID rulesExBulletin
Craig Ruttle / AP
NEW YORK A digital marquee in Times Square says it all: “The wait is over.
Eighteen months after the Live Theater of the Global Pandemic closed in March 2020, Broadway takes a big step forward on Tuesday when three power shows “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “Wicked” once again spin theirs. engines with new security protocols.
“I think we are all feeling extremely excited,” said Julie Taymor, director of “The Lion King”. “We’re back. I think we can breathe easier even though it’s behind a mask. We can feel relaxed that it works.”
“The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “Wicked” all staked Tuesday to reopen together in early May after then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo chose September 14 for Broadway to begin hosting at again the audience at full capacity.
The show trio were beaten by the Bruce Springsteen concert in June and the opening of the new piece “Pass Over” on August 22, as well as the reopening of two major musicals “Hadestown” and “Waitress”.
But the return of the three musicals, the spiritual anchors of modern Broadway success as well as the long-standing “Chicago” and the reopening of the iconic TKTS booth both on Tuesday are important signals that Broadway’s most treasured shows are back. , despite the pressure and uncertainty. of the spread of the delta variant.
“We go to the theater for catharsis. Literally that is what we are looking for: to be in fellowship with one another, to hear a story told in the dark and to experience catharsis,” said the creator of “Hamilton”, Lin-Manuel Miranda. “For a while it wasn’t safe to do that. And it’s safe to come back now with the protocols we have in place.”
Marie Altaffer / AP
Ticket holders for all three mega-hits must prove that they are fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO-approved vaccine and masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking in designated areas .
“I think it won’t feel real to me until we have an audience in front of us,” said L. Steven Taylor, who stars in “The Lion King” as Mufasa. “It’s such a big part of that, and most importantly, I think, after everything we’ve been through.”
The Broadway cast say they can’t wait to get back on stage after more than a year of waiting, trusting health experts to secure the process.
“It’s kind of like when you’re on a plane and there’s turbulence,” said Sharon Wheatley, a seasoned “Come From Away” actress, which resumes her Broadway tour on September 21. “I have to trust the pilot, I have to trust the air traffic controllers. I feel nervous, but I have to understand that I don’t know as much as these people.”
Marie Altaffer / AP
“Hamilton”, which opened six years ago, “Wicked”, which opened 17 years ago and “The Lion King”, which opened 23 years ago, form the foundation modern Broadway, virtually immune to slowdowns, changes in tourism and rivals.
On Tuesday, they have staggered openings at 7 p.m. for “Wicked” at the Gershwin Theater and at 7:30 p.m. for “The Lion King” at the Minskoff Theater. “Hamilton” at 8pm at the Richard Rodgers Theater, all three at full capacity.
Another sign that Broadway is returning to normal is the reopening of the famous TKTS booth in the heart of Times Square, where visitors can get discounted tickets to Broadway and off Broadway the same day and the next.
“It’s a big step forward,” said Victoria Bailey, executive director of the non-profit Theater Development Fund, which manages the stand. “To open it up and such a symbol for people that the theater is coming back.”
Marie Altaffer / AP
Bailey says the return to Broadway will be less of a flick of the switch and more of a dimmer, with a slow progression to regular attendance. “We’ll know so much more in two or three weeks, but you can’t swim unless you can start canoeing.”
For Miranda, rediscovering her visionary show in front of a live audience after 18 months will help the cast and crew, but also Times Square businesses that depend on theaters, like her favorite pizza place. There is nothing like living, he said.
“It’s one thing to see something on screen. And I’m thrilled that ‘Hamilton’ is available on screen at a time when we couldn’t go to the theater. But I’m even more thrilled that now it can. to be experienced as it should be, live in front of an audience, the last collaborator every evening. ”
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/14/1037194157/3-big-broadway-shows-reopen-with-covid-rules
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]