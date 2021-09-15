Upcoming improvements for Lozano Executive Course, Practice Range

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas After nearly ten years of planning, the upgrade to the performance course and practice facilities at Gabe Lozano Golf Center will begin over the next few months.

It’s a piece of the golf center that has really been underutilized over the years, and now we have the opportunity to build a new, state-of-the-art golf course. Where you can play for a few hours, where the juniors can come and hone and learn the game, said Dan Pedrotti Jr., president of Foresight Golf, the company that operates the Gabe Lozano Golf Center.

Pedrotti Jr. said the Executive Course, a nine-hole course that focuses on shorter hole lengths ideal for young players or inexperienced players, will be completely redesigned, creating a new course that is fully irrigated and fully grassed. . He also said the driving range and putting green will be redone, and a sandbox and practice area will be added.

You’ll be able to work on a lot more of your game in this facility than anywhere else on the Coastal Turn, said Pedrotti Jr.

Several high school and college golf teams in the area rely on the executive course and practice area to help improve their young golfers.

We usually use it when working on a short game or long irons, and we use it once or twice a week with the kids, so they can focus on those approach shots. This is what seems to be what hurts most of my golfers, said Anita Sinjlawi, Carroll High School Girls’ Golf Coach.

Sinjlawi said training on the executive course is essential for his golfers as it helps improve an important part of their game.

The golf course is about 100 yards away, that’s where we see the difference between our 70 shooters and our 90 shooters, she said.

But it’s not just young golfers who can benefit. Roman Cruz is a golfer who has played for UT Austin and is working to become a pro.

I use it a lot for training, it’s a great place to work on your little game. The greens are raised so you can do a lot of cool things there. Knowing that they are working to improve the conditions, to add a few things, that’s really cool, he said.

Cruz has been golfing at Gabe Lozano Golf Club for a few years, and he said he was delighted to see the improvements made to the course.

It’s going to change things, I think bringing a lot more people to golf, especially the younger ones, so I can’t wait to see him and can’t wait to see him start to come up, he said.

Pedrotti Jr. hopes the renovations can bring people from out of town to visit the course, thereby attracting more tourists to the course.

We believe we can open up a dimension of tourists and outside visitors using the golf course much more, which adds another reason to stay an extra night, plan an extra trip or add to your fishing trip or to your trip to the beach, he said.

The project will start at the end of this year, or early next year. It is expected to be completed by fall 2022.