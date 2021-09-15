Oktoberfest season has arrived in the Tampa Bay area

Get ready to swing your mug of beer: Oktoberfest celebrations begin this week in the Tampa Bay area.

Germany’s Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival held annually in Munich, will not take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. However, it’s still going strong in the Tampa Bay area. So, don your lederhosen or dirndls and take part in one or more of the following events.

Oktoberfest: This festival will feature special beers, games, music and food from the kitchen. Lederhosen and dirndls recommended. No cover (food / drink not included). 2 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Mastrys Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 727-202-8045.

Oktoberfest at the Boutique: Gather a team of four and join the Olympic Beer Games with prizes for the best team names and costumes. Includes food and a mug filled with your favorite German beer. 1 p.m. Saturday. Bier Boutique, 465 Seventh Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-827-2691.

Oktoberfest on dissent: Games and activities include a mug outfit competition, as well as beer and food from Mareks Kielbasa and Pierogi Truck. No cover. 12 pm-9pm Saturday. Dissent Craft Brewing Company, 5518 Haines Road, St. Petersburg. 727-827-7129.

Oktoberfest : Discover seasonal beers and new recipes at the fourth annual festival. Browse an outdoor brewery and culinary stations as you stroll through the park on the all-new Beer Trail. Included with the entrance (food / drink not included). From noon to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday until October 31. Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. 813-884-4386.

American social oktoberfest: American Social is celebrating Oktoberfest for 16 days with $ 7 Sam Adams Oktoberfest beers and a mug-lifting contest on September 23. No cover (food / drink extra). Opening hours daily Saturday-Oct. 3. American Social Bar and Kitchen, 601 S Harbor Island Blvd., Tampa. 813-605-3333.

Oktoberfest with wine: Lederhosen, dirndl, and other German outfits are encouraged for an evening filled with varieties of Oktoberfest beer, German wine, a traditional biergarten appetizer platter, short-ribbed schmorbraten, and black forest cake. $ 69. 7-10 p.m. on September 21. Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 4110 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-873-9463.

Gulfport Oktoberfest: Enjoy a weekend of German cuisine, music, games and a special Festbier. $ 20 (festival mug). 12 pm-11pm 24-26 September. Gulfport Brewery and Restaurant, 3007 Beach Blvd S. 727-954-4109.

Oktoberfest weekend: Join in the tasting of favorite fall / German-style beers including Is it Fall Yet? and Oktoberfest Marzen, Dunkel Dieter, Thrill Kill Kolsch and the Cure Lemon Ginger Hefeweizen. No cover (food / drink not included). 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sept 24-25, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept 26 Caledonia Brewing, 587 Main Street, Dunedin. 727-351-5105.

Oktoberfest 2021: Known in the region as one of Tampa Bay’s most authentic Oktoberfests, this festival features imported German and national beers, traditional German cuisine, keg-striking ceremony, flag parade, stein-holding competition. , vendors and traditional German music by the Manni Daum Trio (24-25 Sep and 8-9 Oct) and the Matthias Trio (1-2 Oct). $ 10, 12 and under free. 5-10 p.m. Sep 24-25, Oct 1-2 and Oct 8-9 German American Society of Pinellas County, 8098 66th St. N, Pinellas Park. 727-541-6782.

Oktoberfest 5K: This Pinellas Trail run features awards for top finishers and HOPS beer runner medals for all graduates. $ 50. 8:30 a.m. on September 25. House of Beer Brewing Company, 941 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. 727-216-6318.

Oktoberfest: Coppertail celebrates with the release of a special pack of four 16-ounce cans for $ 10. Plus, get $ 5 in half-liter Pukey the Seahorse mugs and specials on German-themed food items. No cover (food / drink not included). From 11 a.m. to midnight on September 25. Coppertail Brewing Co., 2601 E Second Ave., Tampa. 813-247-1500.

Oktoberfest at the brewery: Grand Central Brewhouse celebrates Oktoberfest over two weekends with German-style lagers, oompah bands, authentic German street food, games, contests and raffles. No cover (food / drink not included). Noon-midnight Sep 25-26 and Oct 2-3. Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-202-6071.

Oktoberfest in Bayboro: Head to the beer garden to listen to live music by Kimmi Bitter, culinary specialties, free watermelon for kids and dogs, and Oktoberfest beer outings. No cover (food / drink not included). 11 a.m. on September 25. Bayboro Brewing, 2390 Fifth Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-767-9666.

Piertoberfest: The Pier hosts its first Oktoberfest with authentic music, games, beer and food. $ 10 to $ 15. From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 25. St. Pete Pier, 800 Second Ave. BORN. 727-289-8499.

Oktoberfest Extravaganza: Dive into a specialty Oktoberfest menu and sip the Oktoberfest Marzen at the annual tasting room extravaganza with oompah music from 2pm to 6pm. No cover (food / drink not included). 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 26. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-495-6002.

Oktoberfest Gulfport: Put on your lederhosen and dirndls and have fun with German style beers, games and competitions. Free (food / drink not included). 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sep 26 3007 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-954-4109.

Oktoberfest: A taste of Germany comes to Lutz at this festival with food, drink, games and live music. No cover (food / drink not included). 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 1st. Hilton Garden Inn, 2155 Northpointe Parkway, Lutz. 813-491-4900.

Oktoberfest: Rock your stein at Lead Foot City’s Oktoberfest with a display of cars, beer vendors, German bands, lederhosen, German dancers, and ax throws. $ 15 to $ 20, 12 and under free. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. October 2. Lead Foot City, 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville. 844-532-3366.

Oktoberfest: The annual fall season beer celebration features live music and German food. No cover (food / drink not included). 7 p.m. from October 7 to 10. Dunedin Brewery, 937 Douglas Avenue 727-736-0606.

Oktoberfest Tampa 2021: Tampas city center Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed into a waterfront beer garden with a Bavarian food hall, Oktoberfest-style beers and Bavarian games including stein lifting, barrel stacking , the tug-o-war, a kid’s throw and carry the girl. $ 10, $ 25 three days; Free military / Tampa first responders. 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. October 8, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. October 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 10. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. 813-397-8722.

IBU Oktoberfest: This Oktoberfest includes unlimited tastings, a food truck, live music and a VIP beer garden. Benefits homeless veterans. $ 25, $ 100 VIP. 2 p.m.-6 p.m. October 9. Nine State Brewery, 200 Tompkins St., Inverness. 352-419-4067.

OctoBEERfest: Celebrate with huge beer mugs and boots, German food, local ciders and cocktails, traditional Oktoberfest music, games and prizes. $ 19 to $ 69. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. October 9. Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-892-5202.

Oktoberfest : Enjoy unlimited samples of house beer at this Oktoberfest-themed house beer festival and ingredient challenge featuring a battle of German beers against pumpkin beers. Includes a special version of the Barrel Aged Roasted Punkin Pie. $ 20. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. October 9. Craft Life Brewing, 6810 Tower Drive, Hudson. 727-378-4530.

Oktoberfest dance: The German American Club in Spring Hill hosts this Oktoberfest dance. The dress code is trachten (relaxed club); no shorts or jeans allowed. The food includes leberkaese, bratwurst, potato salad, sauerkraut and bread rolls (4.30pm-5.30pm). The dance to the music of Manni Daum begins at 6 a.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $ 20 to $ 24. 4 pm-10pm on October 15th. Hernando Shrine Hall, 13400 Montour St., Brooksville. 352-688-3744.

Celtoberfest: This mashup of Celtic and Bavarian culture translates into a beer-gorged, kilt-clad, lederhosen-loving Oktoberfest with Celtic music lineup. $ 8 to $ 10, $ 5 for ages 10 and under. 5:15 p.m. October. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W, Bradenton. 941-567-6218.

Oktoberfest at the Library: Turn empty Pilsner bottles into painted bird feeders. Includes all supplies and bird seeds. 13 years and over only. $ 10. 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. October 16. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor. 727-773-2665.

BarrieHaus Oktoberfest: Grab your commemorative 1 liter beer mug filled with Oktoberfest Marzen beer and swing it to experience some traditional German music at this party with photos with Mayor Beer, gifts, beers delivered to the table and traditional German food . $ 40. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 16. BarrieHaus Beer Co. Biergarten, 1403 E Fifth Ave., Tampa. 813-242-2739.

Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest: The Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween and Oktoberfest celebration features authentic German food, German beer and other drinks, music, dancing, carnival, at halfway, a doxie derby (2 p.m. Sunday), a VW car show, a trunk or a treat, arts and crafts and log sawing, mug-holding and barrel-throwing competitions. $ 5, 12 and under free. 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on October 22, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on October 23, noon to 6 p.m. on October 24. Tampa Bay Downs, 11225 Race Track Road, Tampa. 813-855-4233.

Oktoberfest on the beach: Sip German beers and sample international fare while enjoying live music, arts and crafts vendors, and keg-throwing and tankard-carrying contests. 12 pm-6pm 23 October. Kolb Park, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.