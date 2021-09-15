California Governor Gavin Newsom trumps recall effort – The Hollywood Reporter





California Governor Gavin Newsom was right in a recall effort to remove him from the state’s top post. According to statewide results on Tuesday night, more than 67% of California voters voted no in the Sept. 14 recall election, which was just the second governor’s recall in the country. history of the state to stand before voters. More than 40 candidates, including reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath, have come forward to replace Newsom in Tuesday’s election. (In the state’s first-ever special recall election, in 2003, movie star and Republican nominee Arnold Schwarzenegger ousted then-governor Gray Davis, a Democrat.) The latter month, conservative talk show host Larry Elder became the frontrunner and garnered support from right-wing Hollywood types like Scott Baio, Jon Voight, Dean Cain and Chuck Norris; Rose McGowan also supported Elder and appeared with him at a campaign rally on Sunday. Former members of Friends of Abe, the conservative industry group that once had thousands of members, also came together to organize on behalf of Elder, News week reported. Conversely, the recall effort also activated Hollywood Progressives, who joined Democratic leaders like President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and Senator Elizabeth Warren, to combat the pressure to remove Newsom. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings donated $ 3 million to Newsom’s Political Action Committee to fight the recall, while other Hollywood pledges came from former Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg (500 $ 000), director Steven Spielberg ($ 25,000), Walt Disney Television Entertainment President Dana Walden and producer Matt Walden ($ 15,000), media mogul Byron Allen ($ 10,000) and legend of Barbra Streisand music ($ 2,500). In August, Katzenberg, Casey Wasserman, Andrew Hauptman and Van Fletcher helped co-host a Zoom event attended by entertainment guys who raised money to fight the recall. In recent days, Josh Gad, Mark Hamill, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Reiner and Mia Farrow have all shared messages of support for Newsom’s continued leadership. “Thank you for your leadership in the Golden State, Governor @GavinNewsom! TODAY, any reasonable Californian will avoid electing a spectacularly unqualified radio talk show host and tRump-wannabe by overwhelmingly rejecting the Republican Recall, ” Hamill wrote in a tweet Tuesday, urging Californias to vote “no” on the ballot. The once marginal recall effort has gained momentum during the pandemic. In the fall of 2020, a judge offered recall organizers several additional months to collect signatures due to COVID-19, as anger was mounting over the state’s response to the virus and the Newsom’s appearance at a lobbyist birthday party at the upscale French Laundry restaurant at a time when such gatherings were discouraged by state health officials. (“Although our family followed restaurant health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have acted better and not joined in for dinner,” Newsom said in a statement at the time.) , recent polls suggested Newsom had a decent chance of surviving the recall, and his approval rating remained high heading into Tuesday’s election, according to a Spectrum News and Ipsos poll released earlier this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/california-gov-gavin-newsom-prevails-over-recall-effort-1235012799/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos