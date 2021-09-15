Unlucky Star: The Brief and Explosive Life of Rudolph Valentino

The sudden death in 1926 of silent film superstar Rudolph Valentino sparked a wave of anguish. In Europe as in America, of women would have killed or attempted suicide on the news. His girlfriend, screen vamp Pola Negri, has collapsed dramatically on so many occasions it damaged his career, while his ex-wife Jean Acker took out a commemorative song to take his death. To this day it is said that the ghost of Valentinos haunts countless tourist sites in Los Angeles.

But lost in legend was the real man. In impartiality, meticulously researched Dark Lover: The Life and Death of Rudolph Valentino, author Emily W. Unfortunately painstakingly extracts documented facts from a life story mired in myth. Despite his almost academic reserve, the drama and tragedy of Valentino’s brief life erupted through the pages as Leider exposes Valentino as an imaginative and naive dreamer pushed into a role he couldn’t control.

If Leider is taking too long on Valentinos’ filmography, it may be right for a man whose celluloid presence has come to dominate his sense of self. I feel, Valentino once said, quite unreal.

A born dreamer

Rodolfo Guglielmi was born on May 6, 1895 in Castellaneta, in southern Italy. While the handsome, hyperactive little boy respected and feared his strict veterinarian father, Giovanni, he revered his dreamy and accomplished mother of French descent, Gabriella.

Young Valentino was nicknamed Mercury, after the trickster god with winged feet. According to Leider, when he wasn’t riding horses, taming donkeys, and exploring ancient caves, Rodolfo was preparing for his future exploits. I became for me an imaginary figure of great excellence, daring and glamorous, he would later recall.

Those idyllic days came to an abrupt end in 1906, when her father died of malaria. Valentino’s gothic-tinged rebellion became a concern for his own Catholic family, who sent him to boarding school and then to an agricultural college. At 17, the star-eyed Rodolfo fled to Paris and Monte-Carlo, where he became a thug, learning outrageous tango, mingling with high society and losing every penny he owned.

Just a gigolo

In 1913, the Guglielmis decided that Rodolfo needed a fresh start. Although Leider is too cautious a biographer to say it right off the bat, Valentino comes across as a rather stupid and carefree man whose dreams of greatness far outweighed his common sense. She appears to see the charming Valentino with a fan’s rose-colored glasses, giving him the benefit of the doubt much like his family and friends would throughout his life.

That said, the impression of such a brash Valentino was confirmed by his first months in America. Valentino was sent aboard the SS Cleveland, equipped with $ 4,000 and calling cards stamped with a fake family crest. On the ship, he became a popular dance partner. This skill will save him in New York City, when he found himself sleeping on benches and washing himself under a fire hydrant after quickly blowing up his heirloom.

According to Leider, Valentino quickly found work as a taxi dancer at the glamorous Maxims Restaurant-Cabaret. Here, the graceful Valentino danced with upper-class women for money. He also gave private lessons, which may have included a sexual fact that Leider neither confirms nor denies.

Valentino quickly rose through the ranks from salon lizard to show dancer. But he still made the rounds of nightclubs, and it was on the floor of a ballroom that he met Blanca de Saulles, the hapless wife of blue-blooded playboy Jack De Saulles. The two have developed a close relationship, although it is not clear if it has ever been sexual.

In 1916, Blanca, fed up with Jack’s well-known indiscretions, filed for divorce and sought custody of their son. Eager to be a hero, Valentino testified publicly against Jack in court, claiming playboy and Valentinos’ former dance partner Joan Sawyer were involved in a long-term affair. (As proof, Valentino claimed to have seen Sawyers’ shower bag while traveling with the couple.)

It seems that Jack, well connected, then decided to take revenge. On September 5, 1916, Valentino was arrested in a brothel on Seventh Avenue, accused of being a pimp. He was imprisoned and pilloried in the press, which taunted him like a corset maker, a false count or a marquess.

The charges were quickly dropped and Valentino dragged him to the West Coast. It was a fortuitous escape. In August 1917, Blanca murdered Jack during a custody dispute.

The great lover

In 1917, Valentino arrived in Los Angeles, determined to succeed in the world of cinema. Soon, her otherworldly gaze that a friend said was the result of myopia and animal magnetism delighted Hollywood.