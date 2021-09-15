Connect with us

Hollywood reacts to Gavin Newsom’s win in recall election – The Hollywood Reporter

A host of Hollywood stars took to social media on Tuesday night to respond to Gavin Newsom’s victory in the California gubernatorial recall election.

Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Questlove and Elijah Wood were among the entertainment industry figures who praised Newsom as he eliminated a GOP-led recall effort by a margin of around 2 to 1, many outlets calling the result within 15 minutes. the closing of the polling stations.

“CONGRATULATIONS GOVERNMENT. GAVIN NEWSOM and your overwhelming victory! You crushed it, ”Moore tweeted. “Another huge loss for Trump and the Republicans. The American people don’t want these hateful idiots to be responsible for anything. Gavin – keep moving California forward! Your state is the progressive leader! “

“Kudos to Gov. Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom on their HUGE election victory,” Milano tweeted, adding, “This is the ‘radical change’ we need: keeping the unqualified Trump clones out of the way. their functions, no matter who supports them. “

“WTF with all the tax money wasted on this reminder prank. Is this going to keep happening and happening?” Tweeted musician-turned-filmmaker Questlove which echoed many people on social media furious at the 278 millions of dollars spent on the recall election.

“Oh, and now can we just put that notion of ‘reminder’ to bed forever?” Elijah Wood tweeted, referring to the law of the State of California which allows an elected official to be submitted to a recall election if a number of signatures, equal to at least 12% of the votes cast during the previous election, can be collected.

Here are some of the reactions from Hollywood personalities.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/hollywood-reacts-gavin-newsom-win-1235014145/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

