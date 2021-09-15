ATLA voice actor Aang reveals his favorite episodes





Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang’s original voice actor Zach Tyler Eisen reveals his favorite episodes from the animated series in a new interview.

Avatar: The Last Airbenders Aang’s original voice actor Zach Tyler Eisen has revealed his favorite episodes from the animated series. Eisen has played characters in a number of Nickelodeon shows as a young star, including People at the back yard and Little Bill, but he left the cinema after the end of Avatar pursue a career behind the camera. Although he did not remain so anchored in the Avatar: The Last Airbender community like some of his former teammates, Eisen has reiterated his love for the series over the years. In a show as universally appreciated as Avatar: The Last Airbender, it’s hard to say which episodes are really the best. Some fans present the great action episodes as the best episodes, like “The Siege of the North”, “The Crossroads” and “The Day of the Black Sun”. Others prefer more character-oriented episodes, like “The Storm” and “The Beach”. And of course the four parts Avatar The finale of the series, Comet of Sozins, is widely regarded as one of the best TV show endings of all time.

Avatar: The Last Airbenders Aang's original voice actor Zach Tyler Eisen has revealed his favorite episodes from the animated series. Eisen has played characters in a number of Nickelodeon shows as a young star, including People at the back yard and Little Bill, but he left the cinema after the end of Avatar pursue a career behind the camera. Although he did not remain so anchored in the Avatar: The Last Airbender community like some of his former teammates, Eisen has reiterated his love for the series over the years. In a show as universally appreciated as Avatar: The Last Airbender, it's hard to say which episodes are really the best. Some fans present the great action episodes as the best episodes, like "The Siege of the North", "The Crossroads" and "The Day of the Black Sun". Others prefer more character-oriented episodes, like "The Storm" and "The Beach". And of course the four parts Avatar The finale of the series, Comet of Sozins, is widely regarded as one of the best TV show endings of all time.

During an interview on the Avatar:Brave the elementspodcast, hosted by voice actor Zuko, Dante Basco, and voice actor Korra, Janet Varney, Eisen revealed her own favorite Avatar: The Last Airbender episodes. "The King of Omashu," the first episode starring King Bumi, was at the top of his list, as did "The Tales of Ba Sing Se" and, oddly enough, "Zuko Alone," an episode in which Aang n 'does not appear. He also referred to the Season 2 episodes featuring Guru Pathik as his personal favorites. Read the full quote from Eisens below: I think the most memorable for me, and I've said it before, is the King Bumi episode. I feel like this is kind of where I started to feel like I hit my acting rhythm, like I started to understand the character. It was just a really fun episode. That being said, there are a few that in the rest of the series also stood out for me. One is Zuko Alone, which I believe is the only episode I'm not in, but Dante, you were amazing. Zukos' character arc is amazing, and you were so phenomenal voicing it Tales of Ba Sing Se, honestly, I love the Guru Pathik stuff as well. I think it took the show in an interesting direction, added a lot of spirituality and other things that you don't usually see in cartoons made for kids. Given the rarity of Eisen talking about his time onAvatar: The Last Airbender, it's funny to hear what parts of the show stuck in her memory. Each of the episodes he lists is awesome in very different ways, and the two "King of Omashu"and the episodes of Guru Pathik are at the heart of the central arc of Aang. It's also nice to hear Eisen giving Basco credit for his work as Zuko on the show, even in an episode that Eisen wasn't a part of. "The Tales of Ba Sing Se" is also a popular choice among critics and fans for the best episode of all.Avatar. Using a unique anthology structure, the episode shows how each of the main characters spends their time in Ba Sing Se over the course of a few weeks. The episode is dedicated to Mako, the actor who voiced Uncle Iroh for the first two seasons ofAvatar: The Last Airbender.

