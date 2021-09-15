Bring the Flavor – Portsmouth Daily Times





PORTSMOUTH – It will be a tasty weekend starting this Friday as St. Mary’s Church hosts its annual International Food Festival. The festival, which kicks off on Friday and lasts all weekend, promises to bring in world flavors and fun. “It started over 40 years ago,” said festival co-chair Rick Estep. “It started out as an October festival, but has grown over the years to be what it is today. The star of our festival is our food stalls. We have 10-11 food stalls serving international food. Food will be served at the festival by stalls featuring American, German, Indian, Italian, Irish, Mexican, Appalachian and Asian dishes. “Food is always a crowd pleaser,” Estep said. “What has grown over the years has been our entertainment. We are trying to bring in well-known names. The three-day festival lineup will include performances by Josh Stewart Friday, Sirius, the Waverly High School Band and City Heat Saturday, and the Ashland Kentucky Sunday Party Bus Dance Band. “We think we have a great training and we are really happy to have them,” said Estep. In addition to food and music, the festival will also host its annual exhibition of custom vintage cars and trucks on Saturday which will run from Third Street to Sixth Street in Portsmouth city center. Over the years, Estep has shared the motor show, as has the festival, and has become a festival staple. “Two years ago we had over 200 cars,” Estep said. “On Sundays, we also have a tractor exhibition. “ Several other events will also take place during the three days of the festival, including a flea market which will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, children’s games and inflatables, raffles, craft stalls and a Biergarten sponsored by the Portsmouth Brewing Company. “Two years ago they convinced me to do a Chinese auction and it was great,” Estep said. “It was very well received and people loved it. “ Estep shared while many events are free for festival-goers, food tickets will be sold for those who wish to try the different foods. “Each ticket costs a dollar and as you go to different food stalls they will have items for different ticket amounts,” Estep said. After the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Estep hopes residents come out and enjoy the festival. “We have put a lot of work into it and we hope the weather will be good for us,” said Estep. “We hope everyone comes out, have a good time and taste some delicious food.” Installation of the event will begin on Thursday in Portsmouth town center and the festival will open Friday at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the festival, call 740-354-4551. Tickets for the food stand will be sold at the event. The St. Mary’s International Festival kicks off this Friday with a wide variety of dishes. Food will be served at the festival by stalls featuring American, German, Indian, Italian, Irish, Mexican and Asian dishes. In addition to food and music, the festival will also host its annual exhibition of custom vintage cars and trucks on Saturday which will run from Third Street to Sixth Street in Portsmouth city center. St. Mary’s International Festival kicks off Friday Contact Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email to [email protected] © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

