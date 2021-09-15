Entertainment
Rehearsals are “like a part of my soul returning,” says actor Michael James Scott – CBS New York
NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – There is new energy on Broadway Tuesday.
Five Broadway shows open, joining the three currently underway.
READ MORE: Electric atmosphere welcomes ‘The Lion King’, ‘Wicked’, ‘Hamilton’ and more as Broadway makes a triumphant return
That’s the curtain on “The Lion King”, “Hamilton”, “Lackawanna Blues”, “Chicago” and “Wicked”.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the cast of Broadway’s “The Lion King” is finally back, 18 months after the live theater was closed by the pandemic.
Prior to the reopening of Broadway, “The Lion King” was one of seven rehearsal shows at New 42 Studios in Times Square, along with Disney’s “Aladdin” opening on September 28.
“Walking into the rehearsal studios… it was like a part of my soul came back,” actor Michael James Scott said.
Scott returns to his role of effervescent genius.
“I was surprised how much I didn’t remember. I was like. ‘Oh, I got it, I did that’ and, you know, we start the moment and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I doing?’ “, he said.
“You walk into the street and there is just a feeling, there is energy in the building,” said Russell Granet, president and CEO of New 42. “Due to COVID protocols, we have several studios on one floor, but if a show comes in, they have the whole floor, so they have all the studios on any floor they are in, which limits the number of shows that can be here.
Web supplement: Reopening dates for various Broadway shows
READ MORE: Broadway reopens means back to work for thousands of New Yorkers: “We all missed this so much”
When the lights went out last March, so did all the momentum and energy these actors required for daily performances. Like many of us, Scott spent his sudden downtime in thinking.
“I ask myself these uncomfortable questions: Who am I when the lights on Broadway went out? Scott said.
“Did you bring some of that thinking to the role when you come back?” Bauman asked.
“Yes. I actually think the best part for me is the prospect of what it means right now to be back on Broadway,” Scott said. “It’s not lost on me that I am. an actor of color who plays an iconic role in the historic reopening of Broadway… I’m so excited to bring all of this fresh new energy from the prospect of last year to now. “
He says it’s a fresh start for the entire cast and crew.
“We’re going back to the founding of the show,” Scott said.
You might even say it’s a whole new world.
“We are learning to tell the story that we have been telling for a long time, but now in a new way,” Scott said.
In these last days of rehearsal, after a long year and a half, Scott awaits the first chords of Aladdin’s overture.
NO MORE NEWS: The reopening of Broadway is more than good news for the public: it has a significant commercial and economic impact
“I’m excited for the moment for me when the orchestra hits the downbeat, and as a Genie I stand tall, and I’m the first actor the audience sees. So the curtain falls and there’s this moment where it’s just me and the audience, and I’m so excited about this moment.
