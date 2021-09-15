Bollywood actor Anupam Kher disappointed with Apple Store in New York







Anupam Kher

Image Credit: Instagram / AnupamKher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was dismayed on September 15 when he visited the Apple store in New York and discovered that a watch depicting India among the international Olympic collection was missing from display. Other countries like France, Australia, Canada and Jamaica and their flags had found a place in this revered collection. With a video, Kher – an actor who openly supports the BJP and is known to wear his patriotism on his sleeve – tweeted: Dear @Apple! I visited your store on 5th avenue in New York! Impressive! There were watches from the International Olympic collection depicting flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA watching there? I wonder why? We are one of the biggest consumers of #Apple products! In the 21-second video clip, Kher zoomed in on the watches featured in this section which featured watches depicting the flags of each country participating in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. A day ago, Apple announced its new iPhone 13 and unveiled its Apple Watch Series 7. Kher, one of Bollywood’s most experienced and prolific actors, is in the United States to film Shiv Shastri Balboa, also starring Neena Gupta and Jugal Hansraj. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to let his fans know about the conclusion of his 519th film of his career. Even by Bollywood standards, that’s a huge statistic. Finally it’s a wrap for my 519th #ShivShastriBalboa movie !! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians and co-actors for their incredible love, warmth and support. I have a very good impression of the work we have done over the past 40 days. Hope to see you all again soon. #JoyOfMovies #Cinema #Wrap #NewBeginnings, Kher wrote.

