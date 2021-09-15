Entertainment
Shehnaaz Gill is doing well: Abhinav Shukla provides actor update after Sidharth Shukla death
Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik met Shehnaaz Gill’s mother, who told them the actor was doing well after Sidharth Shukla’s death.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Actor Abhinav Shukla provided an update on actor Shehnaaz Gill’s state of health. Shehnaaz is reportedly heartbroken after the sudden death of her boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla.
Abhinav said in an interview that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik recently met Shehnaaz’s mother. She told them Shehnaaz was doing fine.
Speaking to SpotboyE, Abhinav said, “I pray and wish the family Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shuklas all the best. Rubina and I have met her mother and she is doing well. I pray that God will allay their anguish.
Abhinav also paid tribute to Sidharth in an Instagram post after his death. He had shared a photo of the two of them from when they entered the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004. Abhinav also recalled Sidharth’s introduction to the contest, ‘Live life as if it’ was the last ”.
Abhinav captioned the post, “This is where we started our journey into this industry. Gladrags 2004. We all got our intros ready for the contest, some picked up a famous quote from others followed by Name. , because one day you’ll be right, hey it’s Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai ‘… Not finished man! You left so early! “
Read also : Sidharth Shuklas family release first statement after death: it definitely doesn’t end there
Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 at the age of 40. He was transported dead to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, according to the PTI news agency citing hospital authorities. “He was taken to hospital dead. The cause of death will be known after the autopsy… it will take some time,” Cooper Hospital dean, Dr Shailesh Mohite, told PTI.
Sidharth made his debut with a leading role in the Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na TV show and achieved popularity with Balika Vadhu. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, produced by Karan Johar, in which he had a supporting role.
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/shehnaaz-gill-is-coping-well-abhinav-shukla-gives-update-on-actor-after-sidharth-shukla-s-death-101631637618018.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]