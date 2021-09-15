Shehnaaz Gill is doing well: Abhinav Shukla provides actor update after Sidharth Shukla death

Actor Abhinav Shukla provided an update on actor Shehnaaz Gill’s state of health. Shehnaaz is reportedly heartbroken after the sudden death of her boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla.

Abhinav said in an interview that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik recently met Shehnaaz’s mother. She told them Shehnaaz was doing fine.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Abhinav said, “I pray and wish the family Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shuklas all the best. Rubina and I have met her mother and she is doing well. I pray that God will allay their anguish.

Abhinav also paid tribute to Sidharth in an Instagram post after his death. He had shared a photo of the two of them from when they entered the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004. Abhinav also recalled Sidharth’s introduction to the contest, ‘Live life as if it’ was the last ”.

Abhinav captioned the post, “This is where we started our journey into this industry. Gladrags 2004. We all got our intros ready for the contest, some picked up a famous quote from others followed by Name. , because one day you’ll be right, hey it’s Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai ‘… Not finished man! You left so early! “

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 at the age of 40. He was transported dead to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, according to the PTI news agency citing hospital authorities. “He was taken to hospital dead. The cause of death will be known after the autopsy… it will take some time,” Cooper Hospital dean, Dr Shailesh Mohite, told PTI.

Sidharth made his debut with a leading role in the Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na TV show and achieved popularity with Balika Vadhu. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, produced by Karan Johar, in which he had a supporting role.