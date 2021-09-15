Tollywood drug case: actor Mumaith Khan appears before emergency department for questioning





Ten other Tollywood personalities, including actors Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and Rakul Preet Singh, have already appeared before the agency in connection with the case.



Film actor Mumaith Khan appeared before the Directorate of Execution (ED) on Wednesday in an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to high-end drug trafficking which has been dismantled in Hyderabad in July 2017. Ms Khan, who is well known for her small roles in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films, was summoned by the central agency for allegedly purchasing and consuming Class A narcotic substances, including LSD and MDMA, of Kelvin Mascarenhas, a city-based Hyderabad-based musician and main accused in drug racketeering, who had a client base of over 1,000 clients, including students from high-end schools and colleges based in town, celebrities from Tollywood and employees of several multinational companies in Hyderabad. She is the eight person in the film industry to appear before the ED in the past two weeks. The agency had summoned more than ten Tollywood personalities and a few members of their staff for questioning about the case. Ms Khan allegedly bought drugs from Kelvin and we got her bank statements as proof. She allegedly transferred money to the Kelvins account on several occasions, an officer said. Since August 31, the agency has grilled Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja, famous filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and his business partner and actor Charmee Kaur in connection with the drug and money laundering case. After the racketeering was dismantled in July 2017, followed by the arrest of several people, including an American, a South African and a Dutchman, several celebrities in Tollywood were questioned by detectives from the Department of Prohibition and the Telanganas excise.

