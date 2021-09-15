Kangana Ranaut replaces Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita







Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who rises high after being congratulated on her turn in her new biopic Thalaivvi, is set to star in the mythological saga Sita: The Incarnation. There are reports that the role was first offered to Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan but was turned down as they could not agree on her pay. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The casting choice was confirmed by director Alaukik Desai and Ranaut also made it official by thanking the director for giving him this golden opportunity. What was a mirage is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am delighted to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This godly journey will change the course of how we view our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and faith, Desai tweeted. Ranaut was quick to recognize his tweet and shared the screenshot of that tweet and wrote: Thanks for the opportunity. This project was widely discussed because it sparked dialogues about how talented women in Bollywood were now able to demand a pay equal to that of their male peers. She reportedly asked for 120 million rupees, but the actress has not confirmed these figures. However, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Khan spoke about the changes sweeping the Bollywood landscape without directly addressing the issue. I say clearly what I want and I think that respect should be given. It is not a question of being demanding, but of being respectful towards women. And I think things are sort of changing… Just a few years ago, no one was talking about a man or woman getting equal pay in a movie. Now a lot of us talk about it a lot, Khan said in this interview. Although Khan is not part of the highly anticipated mythological saga Sita: The Incarnation, it is definitely a victory for Ranaut. His upcoming films including Dhakaad and Tejas. Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad.

In her recent reverent biopic Thalaivii, currently in theaters of the United Arab Emirates, this nationally-awarded Indian actress steadily played the iconic political leader and six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

