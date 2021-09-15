Entertainment
Hollywood weighs in as Gavin Newsom keeps job – deadline
Refresh for updates … Gavin Newsom remains in office as governor of California after state voters refused to oust him in today’s recall election. The issue has been at the heart of Californians – and Hollywood – concerns for months, especially in recent weeks, and social media has been inundated with reactions to the results tonight. Take a look at a sample of them below.
Major news outlets began projecting the result about 40 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. PT, after Los Angeles County mail-in ballots were largely pro-Newsom. The governor pushed back the recall attempt and Tory talk show host Larry Elder, who was the main candidate to replace him.
Gavin Newsom says he is “humbled, grateful but resolute” after big win over recall
Gavin Newsom should defeat Recall and stay in office
It was a different result 18 years ago when the then governor. Gray Davis was recalled and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor-turned-pol was re-elected in 2007.
The 2021 multi-million dollar recall effort in the Deep Blue State has caught the attention of national media and national politicians. President Joe Biden was in Southern California on Monday to ask Newsom for a speech in which he called Elder a “Donald Trump clone.” Vice President and California native Kamala Harris came from Washington, DC last week to campaign again against the recall, framing the race within the larger context of the battle for the right to vote and the right. to abortion.
In the end, it seems like a crushing defeat for the encore. Here’s what people in the entertainment industry are saying about tonight’s failed offer:
Heard: The vote was so out of balance, it’s basically elder abuse.
-George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 15, 2021
Now that the fake #Recall the agenda is over and #LarryElder can return to AM radio to defend white supremacy and #CaitlynJenner can return to an inconsistent mismatch, we can focus on how #GavinNewsom in fact failed to condition and figure out how to fix it. https://t.co/ShJDMnyZjy
– Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) September 15, 2021
What a waste of millions of dollars.
-Tanya Saracho (@TanyaSaracho) September 15, 2021
Hey @larryelder I challenge your ass to say that 30% + loss was rigged. Go ahead, Homeslice. Ride this train to Crazytown and so on.
– George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) September 15, 2021
CONGRATULATIONS GOVERNMENT. GAVIN NEWSOM and your overwhelming victory! You crushed it. Another huge loss for Trump and the Republicans. The American people don’t want these hateful idiots to be responsible for anything. Gavin – keep moving California forward! Your state is the progressive leader!
– Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 15, 2021
.@GavinNewsom remain our Governor! All votes for @larryelder were not even counted. There was no need. https://t.co/TFvYWlCykF
– yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 15, 2021
Oh, and now can we just put that notion of recall to bed forever? pic.twitter.com/H99Nu9RMcg
– Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 15, 2021
Thank God @GavinNewsom
– Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) September 15, 2021
A hell of a mess
All that money could have been spent on schools
– Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) September 15, 2021
Thank you #California Voters for voting NO on the recall! Governor Gavin Newsom survived! #GavinNewsom https://t.co/E4cCBT5svg
– Sherri Shepherd (@sherriesshepherd) September 15, 2021
@msnbc Steve Kornacki calls California Recall for Newsom. No GOP takeover, no Larry Elder. Thank [email protected]
– Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) September 15, 2021
Go to sleep quite delighted that the governor @GavinNewsom crushed the big block of anti-science, anti-vaccine lie in the #CaliforniaRecallElection . The forces of reason have crushed the Darwin Prize winners.
– Chris Bohjalian (@ChrisBohjalian) September 15, 2021
– Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) September 15, 2021
