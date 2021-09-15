‘Big Fish’ Hearing Impaired Actor Blossoms In New Wetumpka Depot Production





As Wetumpka Depot prepares to bring “Big Fish the Musical” back to the stage starting Thursday, the man they’ve chosen to play Will Bloom has overcome a great challenge in his life and acting career. Gage Leifried, who plays Will Bloom and sings throughout the production, was born with genetic nerve loss passed down from his mother that causes hearing loss. It is a condition that gets worse with age. “We realized it from a young age, and since then it’s just part of who I am,” he said. Kristy Meanor, who runs both “Big Fish” and is the artistic director of Wetumpka Depot, said Leifried lives so well with her hearing loss that she was not even aware of it at first. “He has incredible musical skills for counting beats and knowing when to come at the right time to sing in his solo and duet work in this show,” said Meanor. “TheDepotus uses a mix of live bands and track music for our shows. We use performance tracks for ‘Big Fish.’ They don’t at all forgive a singer who makes a mistake in counting when arriving on time to sing, but Gage succeeds every time. He is just remarkable. Still, Leifried admits that there are challenges when working on stage with a band. “For example, if I am standing behind someone talking to me with their back to me, it can create a very difficult situation for me to hear and understand,” he said. Fortunately, the world of theater is a place of strong, outspoken individuals, so I don’t have the difficulty that I normally would have. This is because actors are trained to project their voices and speak clearly, so it doesn’t There is no difficulty understanding anyone. I have also been very lucky to work with patient individuals and cast members such as Kristy, our director, who are always ready to repeat anything to me if needed. . “ Leifried said he grew up in a musical family in Meridian, Mississippi. When he was younger, he missed 45% of all the conversations he participated in. “My disability impacted my social life and I found it difficult to connect with other people,” he said. But he still had a major connection to music. “My mom is a wonderful pianist and talented singer, while my dad does his best with classic hits from Loverboy and Paul McCartney,” said Leifried. “From an early age, I was always exposed to music. My mother did a lot of formal education and my father shared his passion for music. Growing up, I sang to the church and in public, which led to smaller theater programs and workshops. In (Southeast Lauderdale High School), I auditioned in a community theater for a county-wide musical because so many friends of mine had done it before and thought I would enjoy it myself. There I landed my first major lead role as Dean Hyde in Stirred Everything. “ He went to East Central Community College and eventually transferred to Mississippi State University, where he earned a degree in chemical engineering. During his studies, he also made a major life change that he had avoided. “Upon entering college, I started wearing my hearing aids due to a ruptured eardrum, and as my eardrum healed, I suddenly became aware of the help the devices were giving me. brought, ”said Leifried. “I finally got to hear things that I had missed before, like high frequency sounds. At this point, I decided to disregard what other people were thinking so that I could live my best life and empower myself in school and in my career. “ After graduating, he got a job with International Paper in Prattville. Between high school and today, he has worked in many community theater productions. “It was a pleasure to know Gage and to have him in the ‘Big Fish’ company,” said Meanor. “I had watched his work in another theater and was so excited when he got to audition for us.” Leifried said he enjoyed “Big Fish” as a musical because it’s the most real-life musical he’s ever been to. “It’s full of bright and colorful stories, but at the root there are a lot of intimate and very deep and real emotions,” said Leifried. we are both emotional but at the same time think very logically. I like being able to put myself in a character that I play on stage. My favorite part, and probably the biggest challenge of playing Will, is developing the way he realizes how much his dad loves him very much and he realizes how grateful he is to have the dad he had. “ Tickets are $ 15 atwetumpkadepot.com. TheDepotis is reducing the size of its capacity and asking the public to wear masks. The theater is located at 300 South Main Street in historic downtown Wetumpka. Meanor said the WetumpkaDepot embraces an inclusive environment for artists and volunteers. “Every opportunity that we can mark the success of a successful artist on our stage, while living with a disability, is a reason to celebrate,” said Meanor. Contact reporter Shannon Heupel of Montgomery Advertiser at [email protected]

