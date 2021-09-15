Entertainment
‘Big Fish’ Hearing Impaired Actor Blossoms In New Wetumpka Depot Production
As Wetumpka Depot prepares to bring “Big Fish the Musical” back to the stage starting Thursday, the man they’ve chosen to play Will Bloom has overcome a great challenge in his life and acting career.
Gage Leifried, who plays Will Bloom and sings throughout the production, was born with genetic nerve loss passed down from his mother that causes hearing loss. It is a condition that gets worse with age.
“We realized it from a young age, and since then it’s just part of who I am,” he said.
Kristy Meanor, who runs both “Big Fish” and is the artistic director of Wetumpka Depot, said Leifried lives so well with her hearing loss that she was not even aware of it at first.
“He has incredible musical skills for counting beats and knowing when to come at the right time to sing in his solo and duet work in this show,” said Meanor. “TheDepotus uses a mix of live bands and track music for our shows. We use performance tracks for ‘Big Fish.’ They don’t at all forgive a singer who makes a mistake in counting when arriving on time to sing, but Gage succeeds every time. He is just remarkable.
Sources
2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/entertainment/2021/09/15/hearing-impaired-big-fish-actor-blooms-new-wetumpka-depot-production/8344505002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]