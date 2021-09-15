Election worker in Trump shirt and hat dismissed in California recall





An election worker was dismissed from his post at a West Hollywood polling center on Tuesday after repeatedly wearing political attire in support of former President Donald Trump at the polling place, county officials said. Los Angeles County election officials addressed the incident in a Tweeter after someone shared a photo of the poll worker at a polling center in Plummer Park on Tuesday morning. Photo shows the worker wearing a “Where’s Hunter?” T-shirt and baseball cap with the Trump 2020 logo on it, as well as a coronavirus face mask that appears to indicate Trump Train. “Isn’t that illegal?” Said the tweet. Get live California recall election results here

Election worker contacted and informed that dress was inappropriate and unacceptable, LA County Registrar / County Clerk tweeted in response to the photo. Based on his response and information that other workers had already advised him on this matter, he was released and no longer works at the polling center. Mike Sanchez, spokesperson for the registrar-recorder’s office, said the poll worker was initially cautioned against wearing political attire at the polling station on Monday, when he reported for work in wearing Trump campaign badges. Sanchez said the West Hollywood clerk’s office and polling station supervisor asked the poll worker not to wear political attire, but the man returned Tuesday morning dressed in Trump clothes. “He was advised not to wear anything political, but he still came to wear it,” Sanchez said. “Due to his response and the breaking of the rules, he was released. “ California election laws prohibit what is called “election propaganda” within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling station. This includes displaying a candidate’s name, image or logo, or specific references to voting measures by number, title, subject or logo. It also does not include audio broadcasting of candidate or measurement information. It is not clear whether the law applies to clothing bearing the “Trump 2020” logo, given that Donald Trump is not a candidate in the California recall election. Meanwhile, county election officials said on Tuesday they saw a “good” turnout. County Clerk-Registrar / Clerk Dean Logan said that “almost 40% of registered voters in the county have already returned their ballots and that’s even before the afternoon and evening votes.” “I would describe voter turnout as active in this election. It’s hard to compare this to any other election because the recall is such an unusual election, ”Logan said. “We haven’t had a statewide recall since 2003, the voting process and the state and county demographics are very different from what they used to be.” The election worker was contacted and advised that the dress was inappropriate and unacceptable. Based on his response and information that other workers had already advised him on this matter, he was released and no longer works at the polling center. – Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder / County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) September 14, 2021



