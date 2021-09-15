Myth against. Reality A. Wayne Stewart explains what Hollywood incorrectly taught us about court proceedings

In recent years, the popularity of crime and courtroom drama has increased dramatically. As of 2021, criminal / legal dramas are listed as one of the most watched genres on TV, attracting an impressive 60% of US viewers. While these shows often deal with horrific and shocking topics, they are enjoyed by a wide range of viewers of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. As the genre gains in popularity, a growing number of Americans now cite legal dramas as their primary source of legal information. As a result, the general public has received a lot of misinformation regarding the court proceedings, perpetuated by popular legal shows and films. As a practicing criminal lawyer with over 45 years of experience, Alton Wayne Stewart of Baton Rouge, LA, has seen firsthand the repercussions of this misinformation and hopes to set the record straight.

For many years, legal communities have expressed concern about the portrayal of courtrooms in film and television. Legal practices are quite complex and require many years of study to fully understand and navigate. While legal literacy is already relatively low in the United States, widespread misconceptions about legal practices pose a much greater threat and can lead defendants to unnecessarily incriminate themselves by following incorrect procedures illustrated in legal dramas. While many top legal dramas come across as very accurate, overall there are more inaccuracies portrayed in fictional courtrooms than the truth.

Myth # 1: If you have a fingerprint, you can pin your suspect

On shows like CSI or Dexter, one of the first things an investigation often does is send a team of forensic scientists to the scene of the crime to dust off the fingerprints. More often than not, the forensic team will find a perfect fingerprint, which will be scanned into a criminal database, immediately leading the star detectives to their suspect. Although criminal broadcasts have placed considerable emphasis on fingerprint evidence, unfortunately this has led to the spread of a large amount of disinformation among the general public.

In reality, latent fingerprints are rarely complete and are often smeared or incomplete. For this reason, investigators can rarely trust fingerprints because they have a high error rate, which means they are rarely used in the courtroom as important evidence. Additionally, while everyone has different fingerprints, sometimes their variation can be so minor that the fingerprints of family members can be confused by fingerprint scanners.

Myth # 2: serial killers are quite common

It’s a long-standing cliché in crime films and on television that the story’s main villain is almost always a serial killer. While serial killers have long played a major role in our criminal entertainment, they have falsely portrayed serial killers as fairly common in the modern world. However, this is far from the truth. Serial murder remains one of the rarest forms of homicide, accounting for less than 1% of all homicides in the United States, according to an FBI report. On average, the United States experiences about 15,000 murders per year, which equates to less than 150 serial murders per year by 25 to 50 people. Although the United States has the highest number of serial killers of any country in the world, experts today estimate that there are only 2,000 active serial killers in the United States today. Some readers may consider this number to be high; However, it is important to note that the rate of serial killers in the United States is declining and that the average American has a 0.00039% chance of ever being the victim of a serial killer. As a result, very few courtrooms experience a serial killer trial. The most common offense prosecuted by criminal courts is theft / theft. In the United States, more than 7 million cases of theft are reported each year, representing almost 60% of all reported crimes.

Myth # 4: Miranda’s rights

Miranda’s famous opening words, “You have the right to be silent.” Almost any crime fan can repeat Miranda’s rights word for word, as their favorite detectives have repeated at the end of each episode. However, Miranda’s rights aren’t always recited in the real world when a law enforcement official has handcuffed their suspect. In fact, a cop can only read someone his Miranda rights when he is going to be questioned. Once a suspect is detained and has read their rights, they have the option of asking their lawyer to be present. At that time, the police will not be allowed to continue questioning the subject until the lawyer arrives.

Another misconception that many people have about Miranda’s rights is the belief that when someone does not know their rights, they can escape legal sanction. However, A. Wayne Stewart of Baton Rouge, LA, says that if someone doesn’t read their Miranda rights before being questioned, the prosecutor cannot use anything the suspect said during questioning as evidence against them at trial. However, the prosecutor is still allowed to use other evidence and take legal action against the suspect.

Myth # 5: Cases are adjudicated quickly

In recent years, a growing number of police shows and legal dramas have shown the case to be tried within weeks or sometimes days of the suspect’s booking. Since it’s hard to maintain tension between characters when viewers assume that a year or two has passed between shots, often shows won’t spend more time showing that time has passed. before legal proceedings take place. However, this has led many audiences to believe that the defendants will be heard in the weeks following their arrest, which is rarely the case. While in some cases an emergency hearing is scheduled within a few weeks thanks to a protection order or an emergency criminal hearing, on average most trials begin within six months of the accused’s arrest. . Indeed, preparing for a trial can take a long time. An investigation into the facts must be completed, expert witnesses found and scheduled, a jury to be found, etc.