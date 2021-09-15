Baby Keem: The Melodic Blue Album Review

Until recently, Baby Keem chose to be an enigma. His mic voice is distinctive, a high-pitched moan well suited to jokes and bluster, but Hykeem Carter, the man behind the character, often strayed from sight. Personal details in his music and interviews were scarce, and Keem hid his face outright until he started promoting his 2018 project, The sound of bad habit. Even after revealing himself, he was speechless, but that didn’t stop eagle-eyed fans from noticing his name in the writing and production credits of Top Dawg Entertainment albums like the Disney collaboration. 2018 Black Panther album and Jay Rocks Redemption. Rumors circulated that Keem was in fact Kendrick Lamars’ cousin and simply benefited from rap nepotism, but as Keem’s popularity and mystique increased in the wake of his breakout project in 2019. Die for my bitch, he kept his distance and above all let his frenzied music speak for itself.

Nepotism or not, the deployment (or, according to former TDE president Dave Free, the well executed plan) for Keems’ first studio album The melodic blue telegraphed a more personal, or at least less secret, direction to him. He has publicly embraced his relationship with Lamar, signing with the Lamar collective and Dave Frees pgLang and releasing family ties from the team track. The album trailer is brought to life by scapegoats, a brief but somber reflection on the family that strikes a little closer to home (Flowers at my uncle’s grave, thousands to my aunts too / J ‘ I used to take alleys, last week was not new) before drawing the curtain again. While The melodic blue is indeed dotted with a more intimate writing than usual, it is not exactly a confessional. Instead, Keem takes the opportunity to extend his well-established fascination with trap and melody to a feature film with mixed results.

On previous projects, Keem has shown an ability to jump between rap and vocals, sometimes in the same song. Let him scream, Baby Keem has just humiliated a model! on STATS or cooing about his indifference to anyone’s opinions on Opinions, it felt like a natural progression, with the same artist coming up with a different approach. Part of this synergy remains on The Melodic blue, and the tops are exhilarating. His opening verse on family ties is easily among the best of his career. Keem triumphantly jumps on the horns and thud of the 808s with a handful of streams and remembers the journeys of childhood Popeyes while puffing up his chest (it’s a red dot, make no mistake about red eyes). The pink panties and first order see Keem effortlessly switch between melody and bars to pay the lace front and thank his mom for her love and support. When he sticks to what initially made Two Phone Baby Keem so successful, it’s easy to understand the initial hype.

The core of what made Keem so attractive when no one knew what he looked like exists in pieces here, but The melodic blue collapses when he begins to experiment. It targets pop and R&B more often, sometimes landing on something fun and propulsive (cocoa) and other times sounding jarring. The cooing of numbers and 16 sound like remaining Drakes benchmark tracks Boy in love certified sessions, while Range Brothers is a Travis Scott-style bomb stab with multiple rhythm switches and a brilliant mix. The latter starts off decently but dissolves into a memorable mess as Keem and Lamar swap quotes with playful accents like kids at a family barbecue.

Keems’ collaborations with Lamar are some of the album’s most puzzling moments. The chemistry in their hot potato swap at the end of family ties is undeniable, offsetting Lamars’ earlier choice to use a flow and vocal tone that sound like Hulk Hogan on helium. Compare that to the end-of-range brethren, where Keem and Lamar negotiate short, breathless exchanges and goofy adlibs to a punchy pace. (Can’t decide if Morning or Rollie Gang, Rollie Gang, Rollie Gang is more ridiculous.) The duo are clearly having fun, with Lamar in particular relishing rap in looser, concept-less settings. , but that energy can’t always avoid those mind-blowing moments of looking incredibly silly. Neither is as inexplicable as Keem’s left turn to acoustic emo-rock on MY EX, but it’s hard to tell if they’re kidding or not, which isn’t always a good thing.

It’s strange because Baby Keem has always had a strong sense of identity. Whether he’s pretending to be 50 Cent or playing the clown on his ex-boyfriend, it’s easy to tell when you listen to a Baby Keem song. A lot of The melodic blue is devoted to trying other artists’ sounds when he would have benefited from more Keem to refine what was already working on his. Such a theatrical and expansive album suggests that Keem is aiming for the next level. He doesn’t have to open his mind and heart completely to be a great artist, but he does need to retain his own voice.

