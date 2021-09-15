‘Riverdale’ Spinoff Comic ‘Big Ethel Energy’ scheduled for September – The Hollywood Reporter





Ethel Muggs gets the solo comedy treatment in September in a new Archie Comics and WEBTOON series. Big Ethel Energy will present an adult version of the classic Riverdale character, featuring the works of writer Keryl Brown Ahmed and artist Siobhan Keenan. “We are delighted with this partnership with WEBTOON,” Archie Comics Senior Editorial Director Jamie L. Rotante said in a statement to Hollywood journalist. “The work they’ve done is amazing, and the modern sensibility they bring to their storytelling, along with the beautiful and colorful art, aligns perfectly with Archie’s vision. It has been amazing working with WEBTOON and seeing Ethel’s evolution take shape. ‘Big Ethel Energy’

Courtesy of Webtoon and Archie Comics Readers can follow Ethel’s journey into adulthood as she finds her inner strength, while learning the importance of growth, change and forgiveness. A description of the upcoming series reads as follows: “After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t leave her hometown – and follow her chosen career path – quickly enough. When the mayor of Riverdale pays her generously to write a town history, she can’t wait to come back to take out Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all these years ago. years. The only thing she forgets to consider is… maybe they’ve all changed too. The series kicks off with three episodes on WEBTOON starting September 21, with new episodes airing weekly on the webcomic platform. ‘Big Ethel Energy’

Courtesy of Webtoon and Archie Comics “Introducing Archie’s characters to WEBTOON is the next step in the evolution of our comics and the way we tell stories,” said Jon Goldwater, CEO / Editor of Archie Comics. “We’re always looking for new and effective ways to deliver content to different audiences and working with WEBTOON is a big part of us that continues to do so. We’re excited to launch this new iteration of Ethel on a new platform and to a growing audience that loves comics immensely. It is extremely exciting! “Archie Comics has some of the most enduring and beloved characters in comics, and we’re grateful to work with talents who are fans of both Archie Comics and WEBTOON,” said David Lee, Head of content for WEBTOON Entertainment, United States. “We look forward to welcoming these iconic characters to the global WEBTOON community and presenting their stories to a new generation of comic book fans. “

