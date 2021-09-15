The 17 spots – from Echo Park to Hollywood – where city councilor Mitch O’Farrell wants to ban camps | Government and Politics





Councilor Mitch O’Farrell wasted no time. On Tuesday, O’Farrell introduced a resolution that would enforce the city’s new anti-camping ordinance within 500 feet of 17 locations – the Echo Park and Silver Lake underpasses as well as the Barnsdall Art Park – in the district. Council of 13 O’Farrell acted on the same day that City Council passed procedures to implement and enforce the ban on camping and sleeping on sidewalks and other public places. All of the locations selected by O’Farrell are either underground passages or designated “sensitive use” sites as defined by the updated ordinance. These are sites where city staff and outreach workers have already offered homeless residents shelter, accommodation, services, meals “dozens and dozens of times,” O’Farrell said in a report. communicated. “Homeless people belong indoors in safe, secure and managed environments,” O’Farrell said. “There is nothing compassionate about allowing homeless people to live or die in misery on city sidewalks.” O’Farrell’s resolution, if approved by city council, would designate the following areas of application: Less than 500 feet from the underground passage of Silver Lake and Sunset boulevards; Within 500 feet of Clifford Street Elementary School, 2150 Duane St .; Less than 500 feet from the underpass of Myra and Fountain avenues; Within 500 feet of the Underpass and Camino Nuevo Charter Academy on Hoover and John Streets, Within 500 feet of the Vendome Street underpass and the Hollywood Freeway (101); At and within 500 feet of Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd .; Within 500 feet of Las Palmas Seniors Center, 1820 N. Las Palmas Ave .; Sign up for The Eastsider’s Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request. Within 500 feet of Hollywood Recreation Center, 1122 Cole Ave .; Less than 500 feet from Vine Street Elementary School, 955 N. Vine St. At and within 500 feet of Madison West Park, 464 N. Madison Ave .; Within 500 feet of the Alvarado Street and Hollywood Freeway underpass; Within 500 feet of Angelica Daycare, 6122 De Longpre Ave .; Within 500 feet of the Bronson Avenue and Hollywood Freeway underpass; Within 500 feet of Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Freeway underpass; and Less than 500 feet from Verdugo Boulevard underpass and Glendale Highway (2). The law amends an existing ordinance to ban camps within 500 feet of a “sensitive” facility – such as schools, parks and libraries – as well as underpasses, pedestrian bridges and railroad tracks. However, city council must pass a resolution to designate a specific area for the application, post signs and give notice of when the ordinance will be enforced for the area. The ordinance went into effect on September 3, but enforcement was limited to a limited number of cases pending city approval of detailed procedures, known as the street engagement strategy. As part of the engagement, which was approved 14-0 Tuesday, each council office will have its own engagement teams to deploy to areas selected for enforcement of the ordinance. Teams will assess camps, determine length of engagement, collaborate with city and county departments, as well as non-profit organizations, and connect camp residents with services and housing. temporary and permanent. Support community news in 2021 The Eastsider needs your support! The Eastsider is committed to providing free news and information to everyone as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time and money. Join fellow Eastsider readers whose one-off contributions and monthly referrals help pay our bills and allow us to provide you with the news and information that keeps you connected to your community. – Jesus Sanchez, editor

