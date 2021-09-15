Disney CEO Bob Chapek visits White House to discuss vaccination mandate – The Hollywood Reporter





Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek will be at the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden, Hollywood journalist confirmed. Chapek will be part of a panel of business leaders who will discuss the White House’s vaccine mandate, which calls on the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) to require companies with at least 100 employees to have their own. employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. or get tested for the virus on a regular basis. Other executives present at the meeting included Microsoft CEO Brad Smith and Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer. “The president will discuss their leadership in putting in place strict COVID-19 requirements that help maintain a safe workplace,” a White House official said. “This event will also serve as a rallying cry for more businesses across the country to step up and institute similar measures.” According to the official White House schedule for Wednesday, the meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and there will be a brief media opportunity in the form of a pool spray. Disney has already said that employees who work on-site in its offices or parks will need to be vaccinated. WarnerMedia will also require vaccines for staff working in the offices, while Fox Corp. requires employees to verify that they have been vaccinated. In a note to Fox employees on Tuesday, Fox’s director of human resources Kevin Lord said 90% of employees said they were vaccinated and the company would soon release a test plan for those who don’t. were not. “Since the president’s announcement last Thursday, we continue to see broad support from across the country for vaccine needs and similar efforts,” the White House official added. “The reason is simple: the need for vaccines is good for the economy and they are working – they are getting more people vaccinated and speeding up the exit from the pandemic. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/disney-ceo-bob-chapek-biden-meeting-1235014259/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos