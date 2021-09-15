How Jon Stewart brought the staff together for “The Problem With Jon Stewart” – The Hollywood Reporter





When Brinda Adhikari first heard that Jon Stewart was looking for a showrunner for his Apple TV + series, she assumed her background as a journalist would prevent her. Until then, the only crossover she had with Stewart was years earlier, when a silly weather segment she produced for ABC News landed in a shameful reel on The daily show. “I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is going to end on The daily show, ‘and it fucking did it, “she recalls.” We never wanted to meet again The daily show, it was a huge motivation for us to try to be better. What Adhikari would soon learn was that Stewart had no intention of repeating himself. Of course he wanted to hire people with Hollywood experience for his next series, The problem with Jon Stewart – but he wanted more. In fact, once he brought in Adhikari and chief writer Chelsea Devantez (Girls5eva), which he had encountered while working on his scrapped HBO animation effort, they set out to blow up the traditional staffing process, which too often eliminates diversity of any kind. “A lot of hiring is done through word of mouth, through ‘You know this person, who knows this person,’ Adhikari says, ‘and we wanted to see what that would really be like. to open. “ They made the application package “self-submit”, which meant that no Hollywood director or agent was required, and short enough that it could be done while one candidate occupied another. use. “The idea was, really, ‘What a little more egalitarian and also a lot simpler creative process so that it doesn’t involve hazing of writers,” says Stewart. “So it wasn’t, ‘Part 1 is a 10 page package, where I want four essays’; It was, ‘Let’s make it simple: one page, boom.’ “ What came out: 2,400 blind submissions, and that was just right for potential writers. Among those who applied were parents, veterans, comedians, social workers, even a truck driver who wrote a side comedy. Of the eight they hired, most had never written for a comedy before. What the new staff offered instead, Stewart says, was talent, intelligence, and a perspective he lacked. They were also diverse in race and sex in the manner in which he Daily show the staff and many of its competitors were not. “Everything is an evolution,” he says now. “People say, ‘Oh, that’s different,’ and I say, ‘Well, I hope so, yes. You learn and try new things. “ A version of this story first appeared in the September 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

