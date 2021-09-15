Entertainment
Executive at Conference – The Hollywood Reporter
Don’t ignore YouTube when watching streaming video success stories, such as Netflix, a senior executive at the Alphabet-owned giant said Wednesday at a conference on the media and entertainment industry in Cambridge, UK. England.
YouTube Commercial Director Robert Kyncl shared data and stats on the video streamer at the Royal Television Society convention in Cambridge, saying it has grown into a diverse platform after starting with “home videos grainy “and others. “Now media companies account for about 25% of the world’s YouTube viewing time, 25% are music and 50% are YouTube creators,” he explained.
Addressing financial trends, including income, the executive said, “We’re pretty much neck and neck with Netflix on earnings, in fact we’re slightly bigger and growing faster.”
YouTube’s second-quarter advertising revenue reached $ 7 billion, up 83% from a year earlier, from $ 6 billion in the first quarter, up 49%. This does not include subscription revenue generated by The executive also discussed content spending. “When you think of our payments, we are now the largest content licensor in the world,” said Kyncl. He mentioned that YouTube’s partner program covers around 2 million creators, with the company paying them $ 30 billion over the past three years.
Kyncl said that to ensure diversity, companies need to focus on it, including in hiring and creative relationships. “Unless you always take that one step further… you just take the easy way out and never change a thing,” he said.
Prior to his appearance, Ben McOwen Wilson, managing director of YouTube, UK & Ireland, said in his opening remarks that no company, including YouTube, is doing enough for inclusion yet. “None of us (…) deliver the audience that represents our country, none of us succeed in any dimension of diversity,” he said. “Collectively, we need to change that… for our audience, the talent that we have behind the cameras and in front of the cameras. “
With talent capable of building an audience on YouTube that can rival that of many TV channels, “we have to make sure that representation and equality of opportunity are there for all, otherwise we will miss the opportunity to work with that talent, ”he said. “It can’t be sprinkled on top as a diversity bandage. It should be in the cake mix.
The theme of the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge convention is “Broadcast Britain: Reshaping Britain on the World Stage”.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/youtube-netflix-revenue-content-licensing-1235013502/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]