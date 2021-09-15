Executive at Conference – The Hollywood Reporter

Don’t ignore YouTube when watching streaming video success stories, such as Netflix, a senior executive at the Alphabet-owned giant said Wednesday at a conference on the media and entertainment industry in Cambridge, UK. England.

YouTube Commercial Director Robert Kyncl shared data and stats on the video streamer at the Royal Television Society convention in Cambridge, saying it has grown into a diverse platform after starting with “home videos grainy “and others. “Now media companies account for about 25% of the world’s YouTube viewing time, 25% are music and 50% are YouTube creators,” he explained.

Addressing financial trends, including income, the executive said, “We’re pretty much neck and neck with Netflix on earnings, in fact we’re slightly bigger and growing faster.”

YouTube’s second-quarter advertising revenue reached $ 7 billion, up 83% from a year earlier, from $ 6 billion in the first quarter, up 49%. This does not include subscription revenue generated by The executive also discussed content spending. “When you think of our payments, we are now the largest content licensor in the world,” said Kyncl. He mentioned that YouTube’s partner program covers around 2 million creators, with the company paying them $ 30 billion over the past three years.

Kyncl said that to ensure diversity, companies need to focus on it, including in hiring and creative relationships. “Unless you always take that one step further… you just take the easy way out and never change a thing,” he said.

Prior to his appearance, Ben McOwen Wilson, managing director of YouTube, UK & Ireland, said in his opening remarks that no company, including YouTube, is doing enough for inclusion yet. “None of us (…) deliver the audience that represents our country, none of us succeed in any dimension of diversity,” he said. “Collectively, we need to change that… for our audience, the talent that we have behind the cameras and in front of the cameras. “

With talent capable of building an audience on YouTube that can rival that of many TV channels, “we have to make sure that representation and equality of opportunity are there for all, otherwise we will miss the opportunity to work with that talent, ”he said. “It can’t be sprinkled on top as a diversity bandage. It should be in the cake mix.

The theme of the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge convention is “Broadcast Britain: Reshaping Britain on the World Stage”.