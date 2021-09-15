Transgender Talent is working to create more roles in Hollywood





ACTON, Calif. This is the first time that actress Zoey Luna has had the chance to direct. What would you like to know The Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19 MJ Rodriguez is the first trans actress to be nominated in a lead actor category For the fourth year in a row, no transgender and / or non-binary character has been counted in the release of major films in the studio Transgender Talent Opened Consulting Division To Guide Hollywood In Creating More Transgender Roles The project is a music video titled You Will Be Found. Some of us can go our way and find people along the way, others have to be found, ”Luna said. The trans actress is one of some 50 people managed by Transgender Talent, one of the only collective societies representing transgender artists. The founder of the agency, Ann Thomas who says that the industry is mixed on this community. For TV, they’re really happy to have trans people on their shows. At the movies, the reception is not so warm at the moment, “said Thomas. Thomas identifies as a non-binary trans and knows how important his company is to support trans actors. Its management goes beyond acting roles, it ensures that talents are understood and treated with respect. She started a consulting division to teach the industry about the trans community. If they’re really concerned about the writing, the directing, the relationship to the talent they have, the way other actors relate to them, we can give them any kind of education that they need, ”Thomas said. While the entertainment industry has a long way to go when it comes to transgender portrayal, history was made when trans actress MJ Rodriguez was nominated for an Emmy in a Major Acting Category for her role. in “Pose”. While Rodriguez’s television nomination is a big milestone for television, filmmaking is a different story. In the past four years, there have been zero trans characters counted in the major studio films released. Thomas says that’s why his business is such a major resource, not just for cameras, but also for the kind of stories that are told. The transgender community is a cross section of every part of society, so we are not just a bunch of poor sex workers, which is the stereotype we have to constantly fight against. For Luna, while she’s happy about Rodriguez’s appointment, she feels long overdue. I think it’s high time that a trans woman was finally given the opportunity to be recognized by the Academy, ”said Luna. As the community celebrates the Emmy nomination, Transgender Talent is motivated to change the trans narrative in Hollywood.

