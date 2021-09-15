US gymnasts testify about FBI handling of Larry Nassar caseExBulletin

The Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing testimony about the FBI’s mismanagement of allegations of sexual abuse against former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Witnesses include gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman; FBI Director Christopher Wray; and Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Here are the highlights:

FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifying after the four gymnasts, said that “the kinds of fundamental mistakes that were made in this case in 2015 and 2016 should never have happened, period.”

He told the gymnasts that he was “deeply and deeply sorry that so many people let you down over and over again”.

Wray announced that the FBI agent in Indianapolis who interviewed Moroney for the first time “no longer works for the FBI in any capacity”, adding “that on no planet has this happened in this case. ‘is acceptable “.

Senators on the panel had few questions for the gymnasts, but all expressed support and praised their courage to move forward. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Asked if they knew of any other athletes who had been abused by Nassar, after the first incidents were reported to the FBI field office in Indianapolis in July 2015. All responded that Yes.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex., Said that “the system has failed you. This system must change. This system must be held accountable so that it does not happen again.”

Aly Raisman called for an investigation into USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic committee. She said victims of Nassar’s abuse were “treated as adversaries.”

Raisman said that “All we ask is that a child go to gymnastics or school or do anything that keeps him or her from being abused.” She told the panel that “We have been embarrassed online time and time again.”

She said the FBI “made me feel like my abuse didn’t matter.” She remembers sitting with an FBI agent and him “trying to convince me it wasn’t that bad.”

Raisman said it took her “years of therapy to realize that my abuse was bad, that it matters.”

She later added that “all we needed was an adult to do the right thing.”



In a living and moving testimony, McKayla Moroney said that Nassar “turned out to be more of a pedophile than a doctor”.

She recalled sitting on the floor of her bedroom in 2015 and telling the FBI over the phone “all of my indecent assault in every detail.” She said after describing cases of abuse, including before winning the team gold medal at the London Olympics, “I cried and there was nothing but silence.” She said the FBI then falsified her statement, said the officers involved should be charged and criticized Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco for not appearing at the hearing.

“I’m tired of waiting for people to do the right thing,” Moroney said.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles tearfully said she blamed Nassar and also “a whole system that allowed his abuse,” including USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“The scars of this horrific abuse continue,” said Biles, and said “the impact of this man’s abuse will never be over.”

In his opening statement, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Called the FBI’s handling of the case a “stain on the desk.”

“During the 15-month period that FBI officials shirked responsibility, Nassar mistreated at least 70 young athletes. For many of them it was a continuation, but for others, they were first mistreated while the FBI was handling the case, ”Durbin said. noted.



Four prominent gymnasts will testify Wednesday at a Senate hearing into the FBI’s mismanagement of sexual abuse allegations against former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The gymnasts scheduled to appear are Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman. These are four of the hundreds of women and girls who said Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them while claiming he treated them. Nassar is serving an effective life sentence.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will also hear from FBI Director Christopher Wray and Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who, in a recent report, revealed that the office had failed to adequately investigate the charges of abuse against Nassar.

The july report by the Office of Inspectors General found that senior officials at the FBI field office in Indianapolis had not responded to allegations of athlete sexual abuse by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations demanded.” The IG said the Indianapolis field office also “made fundamental errors in responding to the allegations”, failing to notify the appropriate FBI field office in Lansing, Michigan, where Nassar was employed. by Michigan State University, or state or local authorities. allegations, and “has not taken further action to mitigate the continuing threat posed by Nassar.”

The Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Said that “the failure of the FBI in this case has led to more athlete victims” and that the committee, with oversight responsibilities of the FBI, is conducting the hearing “to examine this injustice and prevent future similar tragedies.”

In his prepared opening statement, the committee’s top Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said the children “were suffering needlessly because several agents in several FBI offices neglected to share Nassar’s allegations with their counterparts in charge of law enforcement in state and local agencies. “

The Washington post reported Tuesday that the FBI fired Michael Langeman, an Indianapolis field office agent who interviewed Maroney in 2015.