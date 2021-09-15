Julianne Hough says she “listens deeply” to reviews of “The Activist”





“The activist” is an upcoming CBS series in which six activists from around the world come together “to bring about meaningful change to one of three pressing universal causes: health, education and the environment.”

“Activists will participate in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at attracting the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action now.”

The idea for the show has been maligned on social media and in the media as “deaf,” “performative” and “horrible” since it was recently announced via a press release.

Hough, who is a judge with Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, shared a long note on his verified Instagram account on Tuesday who began: “The last few days have been a powerful display of activism in real time. “Thank you for using your voices, for calling me, for your responsibility and for your candor,” the note read. “I listen deeply with an open heart and mind.” The controversy has also caused many, including the former “Dancing With the Stars” judge, to revisit the fury over her blackface Halloween costume in 2013. “Wearing blackface was a bad choice based on my own white privilege and my own white body bias that hurts people and that’s something I regret doing to this day,” Hough wrote. “However, the regret I live with is nothing compared to the experiences of so many others. My commitment has been to think and act differently.” Hough wrote that she shared concerns about the show with “the powers that be.” “I have faith and trust in the beautiful people I have worked with will make the right choice and do the right thing in the future,” she wrote. “Not just for the show, but for the greater good.”

