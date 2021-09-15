YouTube TV expands live TV service with more Spanish-language networks – TechCrunch





Google’s streaming TV service YouTube TV announced today that it is adding more Spanish-language networks to its basic subscription package and is preparing to launch an add-on package that will include even more Spanish content. . Starting today, all subscribers will have access to three new television networks at no additional cost: Univision, UniMs and Galavisin. These will join YouTube TV’s existing lineup of over 85 live TV channels, which today includes top networks like Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and others, in addition to entertainment networks like those of Discovery and ViacomCBS. The additions will bring YouTube TV members a range of new Spanish-language content, including prime-time series like “La Desalmada” and “Vencer El Pasado” arriving this fall, the “Nuestra Belleza Latina “on September 26, as well as the 22 annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 18. The additions also bring in sports lineup like the Campeones Cup on September 29 and ongoing clashes of La Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, MLS and the Mexican national team, according to the company. Univision also noted that subscribers in major Hispanic markets including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and others will be able to access local news, weather and other programs from Univision and UniM. Additionally, YouTube TV will feature Univision’s video-on-demand content library at launch, and subscribers will be able to use their YouTube TV credentials to authenticate with the company’s Univision-powered “TV anywhere” app. The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of their new deal, but the deal is not accompanied by a price increase. YouTube TV, however, has steadily increased prices since its inception. It increased the price of the service to $ 64.99 last summer, following new additions from 14 ViacomCBS networks, for example. But last month, YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said there would be no further price increases in the short term. As the new channels will reach all subscribers, YouTube TV has also announced plans to introduce a new add-on package which will be available for an additional monthly cost. This will include other Spanish language networks like Sony Cine, CNN Espaol, Discovery en Espaol, Estrella TV, Cinelatino, Fox Deportes and others. YouTube TV is not yet sharing full lineup or pricing for the add-on, but has said it will offer more details in the “coming months.” The Spanish-language Pantaya network will also be offered in the coming weeks for an additional $ 5.99 per month, providing access to Spanish-language films and exclusive original series, all on demand. “We are delighted to partner with YouTube TV to expand Univisions’ strong portfolio of networks and stations to include YouTube TV,” said Hamed Nasseri, Univision’s vice president, Content Distribution, in a statement. . “Amid the popularity of streaming services as well as the growing influence of our Hispanic community, this is an important step in ensuring our audiences have access to our major Spanish language news, sports and entertainment everywhere. where they consume content. We are excited about today’s launch and recognize YouTube TVs continued commitment to serving our growing and influential Hispanic audience. “ YouTube TV is not the first streamer to reach an audience looking for content in Spanish. In 2018, Hulu added his own Spanish package called Spanish, which now offers subscribers live programming from networks such as ESPN Deportes, NBC Universo, CNN En Espaol, History Channel En Espaol, Discovery en Espaol and Discovery Familia. Hulu, however, does not offer Univision, but does offer Telemundo. Fubo TV, meanwhile, offers Univision and Telemundo and offers an Espaol plan with dozens of Spanish-language channels. If anything, YouTube TV had been late in terms of hosting Spanish speakers so far, and this offer will make it more competitive with competing services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/15/youtube-tv-expands-its-live-tv-service-with-more-spanish-language-networks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos