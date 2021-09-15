CEO – The Hollywood Reporter





British television giant ITV has seen an advertising “rebound” from the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, but the near-term outlook remains unclear, CEO Carolyn McCall told an industry conference on Wednesday. She also said Piers Morgan would do “very well” wherever he ended up. Morgan left ITV Hello Great Britain after making controversial comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health that drew widespread criticism. McCall said ITV “has vigorously defended” Morgan and freedom of speech and expression in a review of complaints from UK regulator Ofcom which recently cleared Morgan. Speaking at the Royal Television Society convention in Cambridge, whose theme is ‘Broadcast Britain: Reshaping Britishness on the World Stage’, she also noted the advertising rebound and said: “I hope it will last, but we don’t know, we don’t yet know how the winter will unfold. … There is still some uncertainty. McCall added, “I agree with the uncertainty because I think we have a strong business, and we actually have a more resilient business now than when we went into lockdown. So I think we can absorb the uncertainty, we just have to keep moving forward. “ Asked about the impact of COVID-19 on the business, she said “the pandemic has accelerated our digital transformation” with technology being both “a big disruptor” and an opportunity. Against this background, the CEO noted that ITV was primarily funded by linear TV advertising revenue, but now derives around 50% of advertising, including digital spend, with the remaining 50% coming from its studios. ITV and other companies. “The way we make money has had to change,” she said. She picked up on this theme when asked about the possible privatization of UK Channel 4 and whether ITV could make an offer for the television company. As she has done before, McCall declined to comment, saying she does not speculate. For the moment, “this is really the business of the government, ”which is considering privatization, she argued, but noted the“ radical change ”in the way media companies make money in recent years. McCall also said Channel 4 outbid ITV for the rights to broadcast the US Open final with British tennis star Emma Raducanu this weekend. “We really wanted it,” but “had to make some money,” she said. Recently, McCall had said that she viewed the fact that Hollywood and other media giants were increasingly keeping their content for their own streaming services as an opportunity for the company’s ITV Studios arm. “People take back (take back) their catalogs – if you’re Disney you took it all over, if you’re Warners you took it all back, just name it, every company that produces content has taken over all of their content to make their own. streaming, which means streamers always need content, ”she said. “It’s a big beast, and they have to feed it.” The CEO of ITV said, “We are in a very strong position to leverage, to continue to leverage content growth globally. “

