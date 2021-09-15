Meet the Rising Stars of LA Real Estate – The Hollywood Reporter





Six emerging heavyweights on the Hollywood real estate scene – Dalton Gomez of Aaron Kirman Group, Shavonda Hill of RE / MAX, Lily Harfouche of Compass, the Cooper Mount duo and Douglas Elliman of The Agency Learka Bosnak and Heather T. Roy – all put on the emphasis on a marker of success in the company: discretion. Hill, who represented Kenya Barris in two deals this year, has established herself as a benchmark for high profile buyers through word of mouth. “A lot of them want privacy and anonymity for where they shop,” Hill said of his famous customers. “If this is where their kids are going to lay their heads, they don’t want everyone to know that.” Harfouche – who recently sold to Pink, along with star couple Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson – agrees, “I’d rather be a secret agent as much as possible. Whether you are a celebrity or not, buying a home is such an intimate experience. A native of Malibu, Mount is still riding the wave of the quarantined beach town boom as he anticipates record revenue of $ 100 million for 2021. “The rental market exploded when no one was able to leave town,” Mount said of the effects of the pandemic. “It boosted everything. “ For Roy and Bosnak – business partners since 2006 – their clients have come to seek what they call “co-primary homes”, or vacation spots that have become permanent residences. “A beach house was suddenly a [home], with a place in the city, ”says Roy. The couple recently found new homes, according to public records, for Nahnatchka Khan, Julie Pléc, Stephanie Folsom and Zuri Hall. Gomez, husband of Ariana Grande, started working under the tutelage of big agent Aaron Kirman and has since made his own deals with stars like Ella Mai and Justin Bieber. But like his peers, Gomez relies on his reputation. “I’m not really the type to sell myself,” he says. “I try to go above and beyond for all of my clients, and that translates into client referrals.” This story first appeared in the September 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/real-estate/los-angeles-real-estate-agents-rising-stars-1235013266/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos