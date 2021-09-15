Neil deGrasse Tyson on what Hollywood’s right (and wrong)

After being suspended for a year and a half due to the pandemic, An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies will finally take place at the Palace Theater at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, September 21. In his speech, astrophysicist, author, TV host and director of the Hayden Planetarium, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, will discuss how Hollywood gets science right and very, very wrong.Monthly Columbusspoke with Tyson in March 2020 ahead of the originally planned event, and again this week, about the often misunderstood reason for this conference and the many related tweets Tyson posts to criticize and praise the filmmakers for their efforts ( or their absence). Below is a combination of the two interviews, condensed and edited for clarity.

Sowe first spoke last year, before your first trip to Columbus which ended up being postponed. What did you do at that time?

Wow, looks like a thousand years ago. I had these ideas that I would do something like Isaac Newton did. When he was at Cambridge University, the plague hit London and spread to the surrounding area, and they shut down the university for a while. He went to his childhood home in Lincolnshire and did some really brilliant things, like finding out about gravity. So I said: OK, if I can’t leave the house, I’ll make up some great things. But I did not do it. I didn’t, but I finished a book and started another book. So I felt productive, even though I wasn’t particularly bright the whole time.

You did better than me; I just made a sourdough starter. Did you work on An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies to adapt it at the time?

The basic set of films is still there, but what I say will be qualified according to the news. In the movies there have been many stories of virus outbreaks. I have things to say about it!