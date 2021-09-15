Hollywoods Best Burger Options Expands to New West Hollywood Digs





Hollywood burgerThe long-awaited West Hollywood site is now open. The prominent casual restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard, located directly across from the Pantages Theater, expanded west after more than two years of waiting, bringing with it the same menu of burgers, hot dogs, toddlers, and breakfast dishes from burritos. Much like this original, this newcomer keeps hours all day (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and even has its own patio out front, just along Main Street in West Hollywood. Hollywood Burger replaces the former tenant of 8807 Santa Monica Boulevard, Georges Greek Grill. In other news: El Carmen is celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day this week with mariachis, tacos, and plenty of margaritas. Discover the must-see West Third Street from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. September 16.

It turns out that the Bangin buns late expansion plan is funded by none other than Ikes Sandwiches. The partnership plan means more than a dozen total locations in California and Arizona by the end of next year.

The last La Morra the collaboration is there, and boy is it a doozy. Popular pizza makers have teamed up with Italian sandwich specialists Ggiata to swap recipes (Ggiata turns a popular La Morra pizza into a sandwich and La Morra makes a pizza with one of Ggiatas’ menu items) for a while, and to seal the deal, the two sides will participate in a street festival at the Ggiata location in Melrose and Western this weekend. Details below. Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails reopens after a long hiatus, reports LA Weekly, with plans to unveil a new look, menu and drinks from Yael Vengroff on September 17.

Orange County barbecue restaurant Wholly Smokes in La Palma faces eviction, Fox 11 reports, in connection with an ongoing dispute with its owner during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chef Wes Avila started serving dinner Friday and Saturday evenings in his shop in Chinatown Angry Egret Dinette. It’s also returning to making tacos on a regular basis, as part of a new rotating menu every Thursday.

The Platform The pop-up food series continues in Culver City this month, with food from VZLA Arepas, Naemo, and Flatpoint Barbecue throughout the rest of September.

