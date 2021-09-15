Helen Mirren to host ‘Harry Potter’ quiz for WarnerMedia – The Hollywood Reporter





Helen Mirren dives head first into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Oscar-winning actress selected to host four-part competition series Harry Potter: Hogwarts Houses Tournament for WarnerMedia. The previously announced series, which marks the 20th anniversary of the debut film of the Harry potter franchise, will first air on Cartoon Network and TBS before debuting on HBO Max on a date to be determined. “I knew that one day I would have a role in Harry Potter, and I am delighted to be part of the film’s 20th anniversary celebration,” said Mirren. “The films have inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to rekindle that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.” The quiz was first announced in May as part of WarnerMedia’s plans to mark the anniversary of Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, join a special retrospective. The four-part series pits Wizarding World fans against each other in a battle to be crowned House Cup champion. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool, are the originators of the series. “We are creating an arena for the leagues of Harry potter moviegoers to expand their knowledge of the Wizarding World, and there is no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event which will debut on our WarnerMedia brands and platforms, ”said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. The old Freeform executive also works directly with Harry potter creator JK Rowling’s camp on everything franchise related for WarnerMedia. The quiz show comes months later THR exclusively reported that HBO Max was in the early stages of preparation for a live-action scripted series based on the wizard boy and his friends. Sources at the time noted that the WarnerMedia-backed streamer had engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved Harry potter property on television. Sources say general ideas were discussed in the early exploratory meetings. While it is topical that HBO Max and Warners executives are engaged in meetings to find a screenwriter and pitch for a Harry Potter TV series, no screenwriters or talent are currently attached as conversations are about it. still in its infancy and no agreement has been reached. . Warners at the time denied that any Harry potter series were in preparation.

