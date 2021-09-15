Bryce Dallas Howard to helm Disney + Flight of the Navigator reboot – the Hollywood Reporter





Navigator flight is preparing to soar for Disney once again. Bryce Dallas Howard is committed to directing and producing a 1986 Woman-Led Reimagination of the Children science fiction adventure film for Walt Disney Studios. The project, intended for Disney +, will also be produced by John Swartz, Howard’s partner in production company Nine Muses, and Justin Springer. The original film was about a 12-year-old boy who is abducted by a UFO and reappears eight years later at exactly the same age and with no memory of what happened. When NASA officials spot a link between the boy and a recovered UFO and attempt to trap him, the child attempts to unravel the intergalactic mystery while trying to find his family. In the new iteration, the protagonist will be female, although it’s unclear whether the age range will change as well. Randal Kleiser, best known for having directed the years 1978 Fat, directed the film, which was released by Disney although he did not. Rather, it was produced and funded by the now defunct Producers Sales Organization, which achieved success in the 1980s with The foreigners and The never-ending story. Disney tried to reinvent the title in 2009 – at one point Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly worked on the script – but lost the rights to Lionsgate in the 2010s. The latter attempted to develop a version with Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson. The version failed to take off and the ownership is returning to Disney. While Howard is known for her on-camera work, she is one of the stars of the Jurassic World franchise and starred as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3 – she slowly took steps to build a new career as a director. After directing several short films and a documentary, Howard made his television debut directing two episodes of the Star Wars series. The Mandalorian, produced by Lucasfilm, owned by Disney. She also has an episode of Boba Fett’s book under his belt too; which will air on Disney + this winter. Navigator will serve as her director’s first feature film. Howard is replaced by WME, Management 360 and lawyer PJ Shapiro.

