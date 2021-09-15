Allison Mack begins 3-year prison sentence early for her role in NXIVM – The Hollywood Reporter





Allison Mack began her three-year prison sentence for racketeering and conspiracy related to her involvement in NXIVM, Hollywood journalist confirmed. The former television actress and Smallville The star is now being held at the Federal Corrections Institution in Dublin, California on Monday, according to a prison spokesperson. Mack, who was convicted in Brooklyn federal court by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in June, was originally scheduled to begin her prison term on September 29. After her conviction on Wednesday, June 30, the 39-year-old woman was allowed to remain released on bail – initially granted in 2018 – and confined to her home where she lived with her parents in Los Alamitos, until the end of September. It was then that she was expected to go to jail. Mack pleaded guilty to the charges and faced 14 to 17 and a half years behind bars for manipulating women into sex slaves for NXIVM chief Keith Raniere. In addition to his three-year sentence, Mack was fined $ 20,000 and must serve 1,000 hours of community service. Based on his cooperation against the alleged self-help group and the sex cult leader, prosecutors advised that Mack’s prison term should be less than guidelines. She was initially arrested in April 2018, after federal authorities raided an NXIVM headquarters near Albany, New York in March 2018. Raniere was sentenced in 2020 to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking. In a letter filed in court prior to her sentencing, Mack addressed “those who have been hurt by my actions” and said she embarked on Raniere’s teachings “with all I had” . “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, that I am truly sorry,” the letter said. “It was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life,” added Mack. The Dublin facility where Mack is now serving his sentence is the same low-level women’s prison in Northern California where actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were held for their roles in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

